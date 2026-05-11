Why did US President Donald Trump reject Iran's response? Tehran warns of further strikes

The latest slew of remarks by Trump comes shortly after he lambasted former US presidents for their leniency and what he claimed of ensuring financial security towards Iran.

"Completely unacceptable", says US President Donald Trump, expressing his displeasure over Iran's response to end hostilities. Lashing out at Tehran, Trump said that he did not like the response received from the 'representatives'. Tehran's response has several key conditions, including talks to lift US sanctions, an end to its naval blockade on Iranian ports and guarantees against future attacks, according to Iranian media. It also stated that it would not hold back from retaliating against any new US strikes or permit more foreign warships in the Strait of Hormuz.

"I have just read the response from Iran's so-called "Representatives." I don't like it -- TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter", he said on Truth Social. The latest slew of remarks by Trump comes shortly after he lambasted former US presidents for their leniency and what he claimed of ensuring financial security towards Iran.

Earlier Iran submitted its reaction to the American proposal for de-escalating regional hostilities through Islamabad. Detailing the development, the state-run IRNA news agency stated, "The Islamic Republic of Iran sent today, through Pakistani mediators, its response to the latest text proposed by the United States to end the war." The state media outlet further clarified the immediate objectives of the diplomatic outreach, adding that "According to the proposed plan, at this stage, negotiations will focus on ending the war in the region."According to the reports, the Iranian draft includes specific demands for Washington to "lift sanctions on Iran" and terminate the "blockade on Iranian ports." Furthermore, the proposal reportedly insists that the US must "withdraw US forces from the region" and "cease all hostilities," including a demand to end "Israel's war in Lebanon."However, this diplomatic overture occurs against a backdrop of deteriorating security, as Tehran recently cautioned Washington that it would cease its policy of strategic restraint regarding retaliatory strikes. This warning coincided with reports from Gulf nations of fresh maritime and territorial hostilities, including an assault on a freighter bound for Qatar.

Iran’s IRIB state broadcaster has responded to Trump’s rejection of Iran’s response to the US proposal to end the war. In a statement on its Telegram channel, IRIB said the US plan “meant Iran’s surrender to Trump’s greed”, and Tehran’s reply “emphasises the fundamental rights of the Iranian nation”.It said the latest Iranian offer also “emphasises the necessity of war reparations by the US and Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz”, as well as the “need to end sanctions and release the country’s seized funds and assets”, according to Al Jazeera reports.

(With inputs from ANI)