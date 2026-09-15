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Why did US impose fresh sanctions on Russia’s VTB Bank

The US has imposed fresh sanctions on Russia’s VTB Bank, accusing it of helping Iran bypass sanctions and transfer billions of dollars through financial links.

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DNA Web Desk

Updated : Sep 15, 2026, 07:50 AM IST

Why did US impose fresh sanctions on Russia’s VTB Bank
Why did US impose fresh sanctions on Russia’s VTB Bank
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The United States on Monday announced new restrictive measures against Russia’s VTB Bank, alleging that the prominent financial entity assisted Tehran in bypassing American restrictions and transferring billions of dollars in Iranian funds.

The institution was previously subjected to comprehensive blocking measures by Washington in 2022 following the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. The US Treasury Department indicated that the updated penalties focus on VTB's operational links with Iran, including “establishing correspondent relationships with sanctioned Iranian banks”.Additionally, Washington cautioned global banking institutions against maintaining business associations with the Russian financial entity, strongly advising them to sever all ties.

The US State Department noted that VTB established physical branches within Iran, forged financial connections with penalised Iranian entities, and “worked to move billions of dollars in Iranian assets”.“The United States remains steadfast in cutting off the financial lifelines that allow the Iranian regime to fund terrorism, destabilize the region, and threaten U.S. economic security,” the department stated.

Officials added that the measure serves as a stern warning to states and financial bodies exploring similar partnerships.“Any effort to help Iran evade sanctions will carry serious consequences, including exposure to U.S. financial restrictions,” the State Department announced.

The latest punitive steps coincide with intensified financial pressure exerted by Washington on Tehran amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Hostilities erupted following joint American and Israeli military actions against Iran in late February, prompting Iranian authorities to restrict maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital channel for international energy transit.VTB was positioned among major Russian financial organisations penalised by Washington following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. At that juncture, the Treasury Department applied “full blocking sanctions”, freezing assets held within US jurisdiction and blocking access by the Kremlin.

During that period, the department characterised VTB as “one of the largest financial institutions Treasury has ever blocked”.The recent measures form part of a broader American campaign to intensify economic constraints on Iran. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has described the initiative as an “economic D-Day”, with Washington similarly focusing on external entities such as Turkey’s Golden Global bank.

The State Department affirmed that the US will persist in deploying diplomatic and economic instruments to isolate Tehran, while encouraging international partners to assist in efforts to “sever the financial lifelines” of the Iranian administration.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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