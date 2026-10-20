Why did US fail to warn Ukraine ahead of Russian missile attack? Zelensky raises alarm

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv received no advance warning from the US before a Russian ballistic missile attack, while President Donald Trump rejected claims that Washington had stopped sharing intelligence.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has questioned why Kyiv did not receive an early warning from the US before the first wave of a Russian ballistic missile attack on Sunday night. Zelensky said Ukraine normally receives information from American intelligence about incoming missile threats but received no such warning before the latest attack.

“We received no warning from our partners about the first wave of the attack. And I'm talking first of all about the American early warning of missile threats,” Zelensky said. He added that Kyiv had not received an explanation from Washington for the absence of the warning.

“And we have received no clear explanation from our partners, our strategic partners from Washington why this is happening. Really, personally, I don't know the answer,” he stated.

Third time Ukraine says warning was missing

According to Zelensky, the latest incident was not an isolated case. He said Ukraine had gone without the usual advance warning about Russian ballistic missiles for the third time within a short period.

“This is already the third time in a short period that we have had no such warning about ballistic missiles.” The development has raised questions in Kyiv about whether US intelligence support is being shared as consistently as before.

Trump rejects claim of intelligence cut-off

US President Donald Trump pushed back against the suggestion that Washington had stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump said, “We share intelligence, we share a lot.”

He also defended the level of US support for Ukraine, saying, “Don’t tell me about Ukraine. We’ve given a lot to Ukraine. They’ve given us nothing.” The comments came as tensions between Trump and Zelensky have increased in recent days.

Zelensky has accused the Trump administration of being “on the wrong side of history”, while Trump has accused the Ukrainian president of not wanting to bring the war with Russia to an end.

Ukrainian officials suspect intelligence was restricted

A Bloomberg report published late Monday said Ukrainian officials suspect the US may have intermittently restricted intelligence sharing on Russian attacks.

According to the report, Ukrainian officials believe the Trump administration had reduced the flow of intelligence ahead of the first wave of Sunday's strikes.

They claimed that the early-warning system was later restored before a second wave of attacks took place later in the evening.

The allegations have not been confirmed by the US government.

Pentagon denies policy change

A senior US Department of Defense official, speaking anonymously to Bloomberg, said there had been no change in Pentagon policy on intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials, however, reportedly said intelligence support had become unusually inconsistent over the previous week and that Washington had not provided a reason for the changes. The issue has added another point of tension to the increasingly strained relationship between Trump and Zelensky.

US had paused intelligence sharing in 2025

Washington had previously suspended intelligence sharing with Ukraine in March 2025, shortly after Trump began his second term as US president. That suspension was temporary and followed a tense Oval Office meeting involving Trump, Zelensky and US Vice President JD Vance.

The meeting ended in a heated confrontation between the leaders before intelligence cooperation was subsequently restored.