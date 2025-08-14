Why did US Donald Trump impose 50% tariff on India? Ex-diplomat reveals real reason

Former diplomat Vikas Swarup praised India's stance in trade talks with the US, and revealed three reasons behind Trump's 50 per cent tariff on India. What are they?

US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods plus an unspecified penalty in July, even as there were hopes of an interim India-US trade deal that would have otherwise helped avoid elevated tariffs. A few days later, he imposed another 25 per cent tariff, taking the total to 50 per cent, over India's imports of Russian oil. But why? Former diplomat Vikas Swarup cited three reasons while referring US as the new 'Tariff King' in the world.



Vikas Swarup, former High Commissioner to Canada, said steps being taken by US President Donald Trump will eventually lead to ratcheting up inflation in America. "The US called India a 'Tariff King'. But now the 'Tariff King' in the world is the United States because our average tariff is about 15.98%. The US tariff today is 18.4%. So, it is now the 'Tariff King' of the world," he told ANI.



Why did Trump impose a 50% tariff on India: Three reasons by an Ex-diplomat

On a 50 per cent tariff on India, Vikas Swarup said that US President Donald Trump, as he was miffed at India for no acknowledgement of his role in the cessation of hostilities with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. He also noted that if there is a positive outcome of the Alaska talks, Russia sanctions will be off the table. "We have been saying right from the beginning that Trump had no role because we do not accept external mediation. This ceasefire was mediated directly between the DGMOs of Pakistan and India at the request of the DGMO of Pakistan. Trump has now said almost 30 times that it was he who got the two countries to stop back from the brink, who stopped a nuclear conflagration in the subcontinent. So, obviously he is miffed that India has not acknowledged his role, whereas Pakistan has not only acknowledged his role but has even nominated him for a Nobel Peace Prize," he added.



Secondly, Swarup emphasised that Trump is not happy with India because it is a member of BRICS. "Somehow, in his head, he has got this notion that BRICS is an anti-American alliance which is hell-bent on creating an alternative currency to the dollar. So, because of that, he feels that India should not be a member of the BRICS," he told ANI.



Ex-diplomat highlights Trump's pressure tactics

Furthermore, Vikas Swarup highlighted Trump's pressure tactics to secure India's agreement to his maximalist demands, referring to the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) talks between India and the US. "This is part of his pressure tactics to get India to sign on the dotted line on the maximalist demands that the US is making concerning access to our dairy and agriculture and GM Crops. We have not caved in, and it is also in a way a signal to Russia because he is also frustrated that he has not been able to get President Putin to agree to the ceasefire that Zelenskyy has agreed to," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet President Trump during a visit to the United States next month to attend the UN General Assembly meeting, according to The Indian Express newspaper. Although the primary reason for the potential visit will be to attend the UN meeting in New York, the two leaders would also hold talks to iron out trade and tariff issues that have escalated tension between the two countries.



(With inputs from ANI)