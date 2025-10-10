Why did Donald Trump not win the Nobel Peace Prize 2025? Norwegian Nobel Committee says...

Trump claims to have resolved over half-a-dozen wars or conflicts since returning to the White House this January and has repeatedly voiced his desire to get the coveted peace award. But why did the 79-year-old US leader not get the Nobel? The awarding committee has an answer.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday announced Venezuelan opposition leader and activist Maria Corina Machado as the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025. The news came as a snub to United States president Donald Trump, who had been hoping to win and was backed by leaders of several countries around the world. Trump claims to have resolved over half-a-dozen wars or conflicts since returning to the White House this January and has repeatedly voiced his desire to get the coveted peace award. But why did the 79-year-old US leader not get the Nobel? The awarding committee has an answer.

What did the Nobel Committee say on Trump?

Responding to a question on Trump's candidature, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said the decision is based on the will of Alfred Nobel, the founder of the coveted prize. "This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates and that room is filled with both courage and integrity. So, we base only our decision on the work and will of Alfred Nobel," Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the committee, told reporters. Frydnes added: "We receive thousands of letters every year of people wanting to say what for them leads to peace."

What did Trump say on his Nobel Prize chances?

Trump claims he has resolved several conflicts around the world, including between India and Pakistan -- which New Delhi has refuted. However, Pakistan parroted Trump's mediation claims and gave him a nomination for the peace prize. Other countries that have backed Trump for Nobel include Israel, Russia, Rwanda, Gabon, Azerbaijan, and Cambodia. But a day before the award announcement, Trump downplayed his chances of winning the prize. "They’ll have to do what they do. Whatever they do is fine. I know this: I didn’t do it for that. I did it because I saved a lot of lives," he said.