Why did Ukraine President rejected Russian President Putin's invite to Moscow for 'peace talk'? Zelenskyy says 'terrorist..'

Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Ukranian President to Moscow for 'peace talks', Zelenskyy has rejected the invite calling it a 'terrorist capital'.

Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Ukranian President to Moscow for 'peace talks', Zelenskyy has rejected the invite calling it a 'terrorist capital'. Zelenskyy invited Putin to Ukraine's Kyiv in return. Ukraine President questioned the choice of such an unrealistic meeting place 'Moscow', a sign that Russia is not genuinely interested in negotiations to put end to the ongoing war between two nations.

In an Interview with US media, Zelenskyy said, "I can't go to the capital of this terrorist" because Ukraine is "under missile attacks, under fire every day". "(Putin) can come to Kyiv," Zelensky said in response, as quoted by EuroNews.

Earlier in Paris, Zelenskyy commented on Putin's invitation, saying "I believe that if you want the meeting not to take place, you should invite me to Moscow," Zelenskyy said, adding that the fact that the Russian leadership voiced any options for a personal meeting at all is an accomplishment on its own, as per EuroNews. Zelenskyy was in France's Paris for the summit of the "coalition of the resolute."

Russia's Putin invited Zelesnkyy to Moscow

When asked if Putin is open to meet with Zelsnkyy, he replied that he was "ready" to meet Ukraine's counterpart and suggested Moscow as the meeting venue. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also confirmed that Zelenskyy had been invited to the Russian capital "to talk, not to capitulate," as per EuroNews.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy wrote on social media that Russia launched more than 1,300 drones, nearly 900 guided bombs and some 50 missiles of various types at Ukraine during the first five days of September. He said the strikes hit 14 regions of the country, as per EuroNews.

Trump on Ukraine-Russia Negotiations

US President Donald Trump is making efforts to end the Ukraine-Russia war, and have made efforts for face-to-face talks between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents. A bilateral or trilateral meeting was one of the main goals of Trump's summit with Putin in Alaska last month. Trump later said Putin and Zelenskyy would meet after the Ukrainian president visits Washington and talks with European leaders, but Moscow has been putting additional conditions on the table, stalling a decision and stepping up shelling of Ukrainian cities.