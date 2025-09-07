Why did Ukraine President rejected Russian President Putin's invite to Moscow for 'peace talk'? Zelenskyy says 'terrorist..'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

As Radhika Apte turns 40, here's inside actress' aesthetic Mumbai apartment with 'special' chair from her grandmother, bright coloured doors and...

Glass skin secrets revealed: This Indian kitchen spice is the key to celebrities’ glowing skin

Canadian government releases report making BIG revelation on Khalistani terror groups, says, 'recieves funds from..., for politically motivated...'

Gurugram Metro Expansion: 27 new stations planned to end major traffic jams, check full list; Delhi and Noida to benefit too

Salman Khan takes jibe at Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize aspiration on Bigg Boss 19: 'Ye kya ho raha...Jo sabse zyada...'

Sara Tendulkar talks about battling PCOS, opens up on health, mental struggles, more

Heartwarming video of Bengaluru auto driver carrying baby close to his chest goes viral, netizens reacts, 'man can do...', WATCH

Radhika Apte Birthday: 5 brilliant underrated performances you must revisit

5 sacred threads in Hinduism and what they mean

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan opens up about ageing, says 'aage ke din bhaut kam hai...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
As Radhika Apte turns 40, here's inside actress' aesthetic Mumbai apartment with 'special' chair from her grandmother, bright coloured doors and...

As Radhika Apte turns 40, here's inside actress' aesthetic Mumbai apartment

Glass skin secrets revealed: This Indian kitchen spice is the key to celebrities’ glowing skin

This Indian kitchen spice is the key to celebrities’ glowing skin

Canadian government releases report making BIG revelation on Khalistani terror groups, says, 'recieves funds from..., for politically motivated...'

Canadian government releases report making BIG revelation on Khalistani terror..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeWorld

WORLD

Why did Ukraine President rejected Russian President Putin's invite to Moscow for 'peace talk'? Zelenskyy says 'terrorist..'

Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Ukranian President to Moscow for 'peace talks', Zelenskyy has rejected the invite calling it a 'terrorist capital'.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 10:07 AM IST

Why did Ukraine President rejected Russian President Putin's invite to Moscow for 'peace talk'? Zelenskyy says 'terrorist..'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Ukranian President to Moscow for 'peace talks', Zelenskyy has rejected the invite calling it a 'terrorist capital'. Zelenskyy invited Putin to Ukraine's Kyiv in return. Ukraine President questioned the choice of such an unrealistic meeting place 'Moscow', a sign that Russia is not genuinely interested in negotiations to put end to the ongoing war between two nations. 

In an Interview with US media, Zelenskyy said, "I can't go to the capital of this terrorist" because Ukraine is "under missile attacks, under fire every day". "(Putin) can come to Kyiv," Zelensky said in response, as quoted by EuroNews.

Earlier in Paris, Zelenskyy commented on Putin's invitation, saying "I believe that if you want the meeting not to take place, you should invite me to Moscow," Zelenskyy said, adding that the fact that the Russian leadership voiced any options for a personal meeting at all is an accomplishment on its own, as per EuroNews. Zelenskyy was in France's Paris for the summit of the "coalition of the resolute."

Russia's Putin invited Zelesnkyy to Moscow

When asked if Putin is open to meet with Zelsnkyy, he replied that he was "ready" to meet Ukraine's counterpart and suggested Moscow as the meeting venue. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also confirmed that Zelenskyy had been invited to the Russian capital "to talk, not to capitulate," as per EuroNews.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy wrote on social media that Russia launched more than 1,300 drones, nearly 900 guided bombs and some 50 missiles of various types at Ukraine during the first five days of September. He said the strikes hit 14 regions of the country, as per EuroNews.

Trump on Ukraine-Russia Negotiations

US President Donald Trump is making efforts to end the Ukraine-Russia war, and have made efforts for face-to-face talks between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents. A bilateral or trilateral meeting was one of the main goals of Trump's summit with Putin in Alaska last month.  Trump later said Putin and Zelenskyy would meet after the Ukrainian president visits Washington and talks with European leaders, but Moscow has been putting additional conditions on the table, stalling a decision and stepping up shelling of Ukrainian cities.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Israel strikes another high-rise in Gaza after warnings to residents, watch viral video here
Israel strikes another high-rise in Gaza after warnings to residents
From Joker to Peaky Blinders: 8 best movies and web series that explore rebellion and social justice
8 best movies and web series that explore rebellion and social justice
Big UPDATE for Indian nationals, New Zealand revises visa requirements for students, professionals, will now only accept..., effective from...
Big UPDATE for Indian nationals, New Zealand revises visa requirements...
Zakir Khan takes break from stage shows due to this shocking reason: 'Mann toh mera hai nahi par ab lag raha hai ki...'
Zakir Khan takes break from stage shows due to this shocking reason
Madharaasi X review: Sivakarthikeyan film is 'action feast', AR Murugadoss makes 'strong comeback' after Sikandar; say viewers
Madharaasi X review: Sivakarthikeyan, AR Murugadoss film is 'action feast'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE