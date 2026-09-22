Why has UK agreed to provide ‘defensive’ support to Saudi Arabia against Houthis?

UK to deploy an RAF Voyager aircraft to refuel Saudi fighter jets in a defensive mission against Houthi drone and missile attacks, amid rising Red Sea tensions.

The United Kingdom has agreed to support Saudi Arabia militarily as Britain is set to deploy an RAF Voyager aircraft to provide air-to-air refuelling for Saudi fighter jets defending against Houthi drone and missile attacks. UK Defence Minister Luke Pollard said the support is intended for defensive Saudi operations, such as intercepting drones and missiles, and will not support Saudi strikes against Houthi targets. The Voyager deployment comes in addition to the Sky Sabre air-defence system already deployed in Saudi Arabia.

The refuelling mission is expected to begin within days and last for weeks rather than days. The RAF tanker will operate from a UK base in Cyprus and extend the time Saudi aircraft can remain airborne. The Iran-backed Houthis have claimed recent drone and ballistic missile attacks on Riyadh and Saudi energy infrastructure, with the Riyadh attack described as a major escalation.

Why the UK offers help when the US hold back

The UK cites regional and economic interests, as Burnham said the decision was aimed at protecting Britain and wider regional interests, including keeping key trade and energy routes open and limiting disruption that could push up fuel prices. Speaking to reporters travelling with him on the way to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Burnham linked cost of living pressures to the decision. "I go back to the point I made about cost-of-living pressures and acting to secure the interests of Britain and the wider region," he said, as per BBC reports. "Because of course Saudi Arabia has been experiencing attacks, is looking at potential further disruption, and we need to keep those pathways open, and hence our agreement to the request."

Pollard added the UK support would "ensure there's not further escalation in the Red Sea, which could further risk our fuel prices". Red Sea shipping is a key concern as the conflict threatens the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab, an important global shipping corridor. Further disruption could affect fuel prices and international trade.

Meanwhile, the Houthis recently launched a major escalation, targeting Riyadh and seizing Yemen’s Red Sea coast, including control of the strategically important Bab al-Mandab Strait. Saudi Arabia has backed Yemen’s internationally recognised government since 2015. To note, the UK joined the US in air strikes against Houthi positions in Yemen in January 2024, with then-PM Rishi Sunak describing the action as self-defence and aimed at protecting shipping and lives.