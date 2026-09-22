FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
NBFCs strengthen Risk Governance Amidst an Evolving Lending Landscape

NBFCs strengthen Risk Governance Amidst an Evolving Lending Landscape

Sonu Sood travels by boat to distribute essential supplies in flood-hit areas of Bihar - Watch viral video

Sonu Sood travels by boat to distribute essential supplies in flood-hit Bihar

After Salman Khan slammed trolls over body-shaming, Sameera Reddy admits she loves being called 'curvy, chubby, thick, golu'

After Salman slammed trolls, Sameera Reddy admits she loves being called 'curvy'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Why has UK agreed to provide ‘defensive’ support to Saudi Arabia against Houthis?

UK to deploy an RAF Voyager aircraft to refuel Saudi fighter jets in a defensive mission against Houthi drone and missile attacks, amid rising Red Sea tensions.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 06:06 PM IST

Why has UK agreed to provide ‘defensive’ support to Saudi Arabia against Houthis?
Why did UK agree to provide ‘defensive’ support to Saudi Arabia against Houthis?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The United Kingdom has agreed to support Saudi Arabia militarily as Britain is set to deploy an RAF Voyager aircraft to provide air-to-air refuelling for Saudi fighter jets defending against Houthi drone and missile attacks. UK Defence Minister Luke Pollard said the support is intended for defensive Saudi operations, such as intercepting drones and missiles, and will not support Saudi strikes against Houthi targets. The Voyager deployment comes in addition to the Sky Sabre air-defence system already deployed in Saudi Arabia.

The refuelling mission is expected to begin within days and last for weeks rather than days. The RAF tanker will operate from a UK base in Cyprus and extend the time Saudi aircraft can remain airborne. The Iran-backed Houthis have claimed recent drone and ballistic missile attacks on Riyadh and Saudi energy infrastructure, with the Riyadh attack described as a major escalation.

Why the UK offers help when the US hold back

The UK cites regional and economic interests, as Burnham said the decision was aimed at protecting Britain and wider regional interests, including keeping key trade and energy routes open and limiting disruption that could push up fuel prices. Speaking to reporters travelling with him on the way to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Burnham linked cost of living pressures to the decision. "I go back to the point I made about cost-of-living pressures and acting to secure the interests of Britain and the wider region," he said, as per BBC reports. "Because of course Saudi Arabia has been experiencing attacks, is looking at potential further disruption, and we need to keep those pathways open, and hence our agreement to the request."

Pollard added the UK support would "ensure there's not further escalation in the Red Sea, which could further risk our fuel prices". Red Sea shipping is a key concern as the conflict threatens the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab, an important global shipping corridor. Further disruption could affect fuel prices and international trade.

Meanwhile, the Houthis recently launched a major escalation, targeting Riyadh and seizing Yemen’s Red Sea coast, including control of the strategically important Bab al-Mandab Strait. Saudi Arabia has backed Yemen’s internationally recognised government since 2015. To note, the UK joined the US in air strikes against Houthi positions in Yemen in January 2024, with then-PM Rishi Sunak describing the action as self-defence and aimed at protecting shipping and lives.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NBFCs strengthen Risk Governance Amidst an Evolving Lending Landscape
NBFCs strengthen Risk Governance Amidst an Evolving Lending Landscape
Sonu Sood travels by boat to distribute essential supplies in flood-hit areas of Bihar - Watch viral video
Sonu Sood travels by boat to distribute essential supplies in flood-hit Bihar
After Salman Khan slammed trolls over body-shaming, Sameera Reddy admits she loves being called 'curvy, chubby, thick, golu'
After Salman slammed trolls, Sameera Reddy admits she loves being called 'curvy'
Comeback: RX 100, Valimai's Kartikeya Gummakonda, turns to lethal boxer, returns to screen after two years with his directorial debut
Comeback: RX 100, Valimai's Kartikeya Gummakonda, turns to lethal boxer
After Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra bashes trolls targeting Katrina Kaif over postpartum weight: 'Absolutely uneducated'
After Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra bashes trolls targeting Katrina Kaif
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement