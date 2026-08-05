Why did Trump revoke Brazil's ambassador's US visa? Know reason behind the dramatic move

In a dramatic diplomatic move, the Trump administration revoked Brazil's ambassador's US visa ahead of the country's crucial presidential election. Know the reason behind the decision.

In an interesting turn of events, the Trump administration has revoked the visa of Brazil's Ambassador to the United States, Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, CNN reported, citing US officials and statements from the Brazilian government. As per the report, the US State Department did not designate Viotti as persona non grata, and a senior State Department official said the visa revocation is not equivalent to expelling the ambassador from the country. ''The cancellation of her visa is not the same thing as kicking the person out of the country,'' CNN reported, quoting the official.

Why did the Trump administration revoke the ambassador's visa?

The official further described it as a 'reciprocal action' in response to Brazil's delay in granting diplomatic approval, known as agrement, for the US nominee for ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Perez.

He also revealed that the move came amid several other diplomatic disagreements between the two countries over the past year, including Brazil's refusal to grant visas to certain US officials. The CNN report further states that the official claimed Viotti's visa would be restored immediately if Brazil grants agrement to Perez, but not sure how the visa revocation will affect Viotti's position as ambassador.

How did Brazilian government react?

Criticising the US' decision, the Brazilian government said that ''it repudiates the decision announced today by the US Department of State to alter the visa of Brazil's Ambassador in Washington'' and rejected the reasons provided by Washington.

''Both justifications offered for the decision are false. Today's decision is not an isolated incident. It forms part of a deliberate escalation of hostile measures against Brazil, driven by ideological motives that are incompatible with a bilateral partnership that has always been guided by mutual respect,'' the Brazilian government said in a statement.

Why does the timing matter?

It is worth noting that this visa revocation move came ahead of presidential elections in Brazil, which will be held in October. Incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to face Flavio Bolsonaro in the upcoming elections, who is also the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro.