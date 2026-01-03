FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Why did the US strike Venezuela and capture its president Nicolas Maduro? Here's what we know so far

US President Donald Trump confirmed the attack in a post on his Truth Social platform, adding that Maduro's wife, Venezuelan First Lady Cilia Flores, was also captured and that both had been "flown out of the country." Earlier in the day, loud explosions rocked the Venezuelan capital Caracas.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 04:26 PM IST

After months of exerting pressure, the United States on Saturday carried out a "large scale" military strike against Venezuela and captured its president Nicolas Maduro. US President Donald Trump confirmed the attack in a post on his Truth Social platform, adding that Maduro's wife, Venezuelan First Lady Cilia Flores, was also captured and that both had been "flown out of the country." Earlier in the day, loud explosions rocked the Venezuelan capital Caracas, marking a major escalation against the country.

Saturday's attack follow weeks of tensions between the US and Venezuela as Trump threatened to strike targets allegedly linked to drug trafficking. Earlier this week, Trump had also announced a strike on a docking area for alleged Venezuelan drug boats. Without providing evidence, the US leader has claimed that Maduro leads a drug trafficking organisation that aims to destabilise America by flooding it with illicit drugs.

How has Maduro responded to threats?

In a recent interview, Maduro suggested that Venezuela was open to negotiating a deal with the US to combat drug trafficking. The Venezuelan president also claimed that the US was trying to overthrow his government and get access to his country's vast reserves of oil. He described the Trump administration's actions against Venezuela as "threats, intimidation, and force."

