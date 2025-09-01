Why did Russia invade Ukraine? Vladimir Putin explains at SCO Summit

Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Chinese city of Tianjin, Russian President Vladimir Putin talked about the reason for invading Ukraine. Details here.

Two and a half years after Russia invaded Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has explained the reasons at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the Chinese city of Tianjin. Defending the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president blamed it on Western countries. He claimed that the crisis emerged largely because of the "coup d'état in Kiev in 2014, which was provoked by the West". According to the Russian news agency TASS, Putin said, "The second reason for the crisis is the West's constant attempts to draw Ukraine into NATO. As we have repeatedly emphasised, this poses a direct threat to Russia's security."

What did Putin say about Ukraine War?

The Russian president said that the West had tried to bring Ukraine into the West's orbit and then sought to entice the former Soviet republic into the U.S.-led NATO military alliance. Putin said, "In order for a Ukrainian settlement to be sustainable and long-term, the root causes of the crisis, which I have just mentioned and which I have repeatedly mentioned before, must be eliminated."

Was coup reason for Ukraine war?

Violent clashes between protesters and state forces in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv took place in February 2014, and this led to the ouster of then-President Viktor Yanukovych, who many believed was pro-Moscow. Referring to the violence, Putin said, "As a result of the coup in 2014, the political leadership of the country that did not support Ukraine's accession to NATO was removed." All eyes were set on Putin as he arrived in Tianjin to attend the SCO meeting. His presence at the summit shifted the focus to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as US President Donald Trump attempted to strike a ceasefire deal between the warring countries.

Putin said that "understandings" he reached with the U.S. president in Alaska in August opened a way to peace in Ukraine. "The understandings reached at the recent Russia–U.S. meeting in Alaska, I hope, also contribute toward this goal," he said.

How can India help stop war?

The Ukraine War also featured in the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Putin. Taking to X, Modi wrote in a post on the social media platform, "We welcome all recent efforts to bring peace to Ukraine and hope that all the relevant sides will move forward constructively." He added, "Find ways to bring permanent peace to the region." Putin said, "We highly appreciate the efforts and proposals from China and India aimed at facilitating the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis." Putin told the forum.

