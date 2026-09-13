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Why did PM Modi warn BRICS against weaponising technology, critical minerals?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised concerns over growing risks linked to technology and critical minerals, calling for greater cooperation and inclusivity among BRICS nations

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 13, 2026, 04:22 PM IST

Why did PM Modi warn BRICS against weaponising technology, critical minerals?
PM Modi flags risks from technology and critical minerals. (Screengrab from ANI video)
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In the speech on the concluding day of the BRICS Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the weaponisation of technology and critical minerals can hinder the shared progress of BRICS nations. On the second day of the Summit, PM Modi said that the BRICS Logistic Supply Chain Cooperation Framework will 'help make our supply chains more reliable and resilient'.

 

PM Modi warns against weaponisation of technology, critical minerals

 

''Under the umbrella of innovation, the BRICS Incubator Network will connect our startups and incubators. We have proposed the BRICS Startup Innovation Fund to promote innovative and scalable solutions. The BRICS Network on Digital Agriculture will create new opportunities for farmers; through this initiative, Al, geospatial technology, and digital public infrastructure will be aligned with the actual needs of farmers. The weaponization of technology and critical minerals could hinder our shared progress; therefore, we have emphasized inclusivity in the adoption of technology,'' PM Modi said.

 

PM Modi also noted that BRICS’ credibility among Global South nations has grown and said, ''The strength of BRICS lies in our diversity and cooperation. We may be rooted in different realities, but together we rise through cooperation and blossom for humanity. May our diversity remain our identity, our cooperation serve as our inspiration, and our progress benefit all of humanity.''

 

BRICS adopts New Delhi Declaration on critical minerals

 

Meanwhile, BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration, which stressed the importance of building reliable and resilient supply chains of critical minerals. ''We affirm the need to promote reliable, responsible, diversified, resilient, fair, sustainable, and just supply chains of critical minerals to guarantee benefit sharing, value addition and economic diversification in resource-rich countries," the Declaration said.

 

PM Modi described the Declaration outcome as a reflection of a BRICS that is 'wider in reach and stronger in purpose'. For those unversed, China controls more than 85 percent of global rare-earth refining, which gives it leverage over critical technologies.

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