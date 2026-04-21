Why is Pakistan keep extending airspace closure for Indian planes?

The ban applies to all Indian-registered aircraft and those operated, owned, or leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights.

Pakistan has extended its airspace ban on Indian aircraft till May 24, 2026, marking nearly a year since the restriction was first imposed. According to a NOTAM issued by the Pakistan Airport Authority, the closure will be in effect from April 21 until 2359 UTC on May 23, which is 0530 IST on May 24.

The ban applies to all Indian-registered aircraft and those operated, owned, or leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights. The reciprocal airspace closures began after the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that killed 26 people. Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian aircraft on April 24, 2025, while India barred Pakistani planes from April 30, 2025. The prolonged restriction has forced Indian carriers to take longer routes for several international destinations over the past year.

Why is Pakistan's ban on airspace for India continuing?

The ban has been renewed via successive NOTAMs (Notice to Airmen) as tensions persist. The Pakistan Airports Authority said the restriction would remain until “4:59 AM on June 24, 2025”. Other extensions have gone to October 24 and January 24. It’s a rolling “tit-for-tat” blockade; India has issued mirror bans on Pakistani aircraft through June 23.

In the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that killed 26 people on April 22 last year, India and Pakistan had closed their respective airspaces for each other’s planes. While Pakistan airspace has been closed for Indian aircraft since April 24, 2025, Pakistan planes are not permitted to use the Indian airspace since April 30 last year. It is now nearly a year since the Pakistan airspace ban came into force, which has also resulted in Indian carriers taking longer routes for various international destinations.

Meanwhile, India has barred Pakistan aircraft from using its airspace till 0530 hrs on April 24, and the restriction is expected to be extended.

How is India impacted by the Pakistan airspace ban?

According to Arab News, the continuing ban has particularly affected Indian carriers such as Air India, which operate long-haul flights to Europe and North America and have been forced to take longer routes, increasing flight times and costs. Air India has been under mounting financial pressure, reporting a combined loss of about $1.05 billion in the 2024–2025 financial year, with the strain worsening after Pakistan barred Indian carriers from using its airspace, according to Reuters. The airline is also undergoing a leadership transition after CEO Campbell Wilson stepped down this month, as it grapples with operational challenges, regulatory scrutiny and persistent losses.