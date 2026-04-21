FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan film recovers from Monday's drop, jumps on Tuesday, races towards Rs 120 crore

Proposal pretext turned fatal: Bengaluru woman arrested for allegedly burning boyfriend alive

Why is Pakistan keep extending airspace closure for Indian planes?

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ BTS documentary to get theatrical release as feature film by late 2026

When AI Moves at Machine Speed, Healthcare Governance Cannot Afford to Walk

Diplomatic setback for Pakistan as Iran cold-shoulders US talks in Islamabad

SRH vs DC: Axar Patel enters elite Delhi Capitals list with milestone achievement in IPL 2026

Abhishek Sharma surpasses Rohit Sharma, equals Virat Kohli with stunning 100 against Delhi Capitals

Pappu Yadav’s remark on women in politics, their exploitation draw criticism from BJP, Bihar’s Women Commission; know what happened

Major fire breaks out in packaging company in Gurugram; WATCH Video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan film recovers from Monday's drop, jumps on Tuesday, races towards Rs 120 crore

Bhooth Bangla BO collection day 5: Akshay Kumar film races towards Rs 120 crore

Why is Pakistan keep extending airspace closure for Indian planes?

Why did Pakistan extend airspace closure for Indian planes till May 24?

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ BTS documentary to get theatrical release as feature film by late 2026

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ BTS documentary to get theatrical release as featur

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon

MI vs GT: Tilak Verma's maiden century to Jasprit Bumrah's first ball wicket; Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026

Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses

HomeWorld

WORLD

Why is Pakistan keep extending airspace closure for Indian planes?

The ban applies to all Indian-registered aircraft and those operated, owned, or leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 11:57 PM IST

Why is Pakistan keep extending airspace closure for Indian planes?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan has extended its airspace ban on Indian aircraft till May 24, 2026, marking nearly a year since the restriction was first imposed. According to a NOTAM issued by the Pakistan Airport Authority, the closure will be in effect from April 21 until 2359 UTC on May 23, which is 0530 IST on May 24. 

The ban applies to all Indian-registered aircraft and those operated, owned, or leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights. The reciprocal airspace closures began after the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that killed 26 people. Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian aircraft on April 24, 2025, while India barred Pakistani planes from April 30, 2025. The prolonged restriction has forced Indian carriers to take longer routes for several international destinations over the past year.

Why is Pakistan's ban on airspace for India continuing?

The ban has been renewed via successive NOTAMs (Notice to Airmen) as tensions persist. The Pakistan Airports Authority said the restriction would remain until “4:59 AM on June 24, 2025”. Other extensions have gone to October 24 and January 24. It’s a rolling “tit-for-tat” blockade; India has issued mirror bans on Pakistani aircraft through June 23.

In the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that killed 26 people on April 22 last year, India and Pakistan had closed their respective airspaces for each other’s planes. While Pakistan airspace has been closed for Indian aircraft since April 24, 2025, Pakistan planes are not permitted to use the Indian airspace since April 30 last year. It is now nearly a year since the Pakistan airspace ban came into force, which has also resulted in Indian carriers taking longer routes for various international destinations.

Meanwhile, India has barred Pakistan aircraft from using its airspace till 0530 hrs on April 24, and the restriction is expected to be extended. 

How is India impacted by the Pakistan airspace ban?

According to Arab News, the continuing ban has particularly affected Indian carriers such as Air India, which operate long-haul flights to Europe and North America and have been forced to take longer routes, increasing flight times and costs. Air India has been under mounting financial pressure, reporting a combined loss of about $1.05 billion in the 2024–2025 financial year, with the strain worsening after Pakistan barred Indian carriers from using its airspace, according to Reuters. The airline is also undergoing a leadership transition after CEO Campbell Wilson stepped down this month, as it grapples with operational challenges, regulatory scrutiny and persistent losses.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan film recovers from Monday's drop, jumps on Tuesday, races towards Rs 120 crore
Bhooth Bangla BO collection day 5: Akshay Kumar film races towards Rs 120 crore
Proposal pretext turned fatal: Bengaluru woman arrested for allegedly burning boyfriend alive
Proposal pretext turned fatal: Bengaluru woman arrested for allegedly burning bo
Why is Pakistan keep extending airspace closure for Indian planes?
Why did Pakistan extend airspace closure for Indian planes till May 24?
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ BTS documentary to get theatrical release as feature film by late 2026
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ BTS documentary to get theatrical release as featur
When AI Moves at Machine Speed, Healthcare Governance Cannot Afford to Walk
When AI Moves at Machine Speed, Healthcare Governance Cannot Afford to Walk
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon
MI vs GT: Tilak Verma's maiden century to Jasprit Bumrah's first ball wicket; Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026
Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement