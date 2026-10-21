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Why did Jaishankar make Rubio meet Taj Hotel's security chief? The message behind the move

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar found an unusual way to remind Marco Rubio of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, letting a survivor of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks speak firsthand. Here's what happened next.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 02:11 PM IST

Why did Jaishankar make Rubio meet Taj Hotel's security chief? The message behind the move
Jaishankar introduces Rubio to a 26/11 attack witness. (Screengrab from viral clip)
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is currently on his India visit, went to Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel on Tuesday, where he had an interesting moment with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The Indian Minister introduced Rubio to a man who had witnessed the deadly 26/11 Terror Attacks of 2008. The man was Sunil Kudyadi, who is the hotel's security chief and was on duty when the attacks took place at the iconic building.

Several pictures and videos of the meeting is doing the rounds on social media, wherein netizens are praising the Indian government's move to give Rubio a mirror and deliver a powerful message to the West about the reality of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Why did Jaishankar introduce Taj Hotel's security chief to Rubio?

The interaction has garnered attention because of the United States' recent diplomatic engagement with Pakistan's top leadership under President Donald Trump. The move is also seen as a 'masterstroke' by many, as Rubio on Tuesday defended Washington's continued engagement with Islamabad, saying that maintaining relations with Pakistan could help the US discourage actions that concern India.

 

 

He also pointed out Pakistan's nuclear capabilities and geographical importance as the reason behind its engagement with Islamabad while explaining America's wider foreign policy.

Meanwhile, Rubio also paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks and said, ''At the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, I laid a wreath honouring the victims of the horrific November 26, 2008, terrorist attacks, including six American citizens. We remember those lost, honour the courage of those who responded, and reaffirm the enduring US-India partnership and our shared commitment to combating terrorism.''

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