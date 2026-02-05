Why did Iran choose Mashhad for former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's burial?

The burial will mark the culmination of weeklong funeral processions that traveled through several major cities in Iran and Iraq. Millions of mourners attended the processions that took place amid security concerns and were skipped by the new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is set to be buried in the northeastern city of Mashhad on Thursday. The burial will mark the culmination of weeklong funeral processions that traveled through several major cities in Iran and Iraq. Millions of mourners attended the processions that took place amid security concerns and were skipped by the new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei. But, why was Mashhad chosen as Ali Khamenei's resting place?

What is Mashhad's significance?

Khamenei was born in Mashhad in 1939. He spent his childhood and received his early religious education in the city. As per Iranian state media, the slain leader had expressed a wish to be buried in his hometown. Mashhad is also home to the Imam Reza Shrine, which houses the tomb of Imam Reza -- the eighth Imam in Shia Islam and the only Shia Imam buried in Iran. The shrine is considered the holiest sacred site for Shia Muslims in Iran. It is also the resting place for several key Iranian leaders, including former president Ebrahim Raisi.

When did Ali Khamenei die?

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israeli joint airstrike on Tehran on February 28, an attack that also killed several of his family members and triggered a monthslong war. Khamenei's funeral was delayed by months over the security situation in Iran amid the deadly war. Iranian authorities finally went ahead with the state funeral only after reaching a fragile ceasefire with the United States. Funeral processions for Khamenei lasted seven days and passed through major cities in Iran as well as Iraq such as Tehran, Qom, Najaf, and Karbala. After Khamenei was killed, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed the new supreme leader of Iran. Mojtaba has not made a public appearance since the US-Iran war began, with reports suggesting that he suffered serious injuries in the strikes that killed several of his family members.