After US President Donald Trump announced a "complete" and "total" ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Tehran fired a barrage of missiles at the Jewish state and killed four civilians in Beersheba. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that there has been "no agreement", however, if Israel stops its "illegal aggression" now, Iran has no intention to continue its response. Israel has not responded to the ceasefire gambit.

Why did warring sides agree to ceasfire?

At least for the time being, no missiles are being fired by either side. It is assumed that warring sides have agreed to a ceasefire. Considering the uncertainties and the deficit of trust between Iran and Israel, no one knows how long the truce will continue to exist. However, the more important question is: why and how did the two countries agree to a ceasefire? What happened when Tel Aviv agreed to stop attacking the Islamic Republic without a regime change or destroying the nuclear programme?

Iran: Trump asks for ceasefire

According to the government-controlled Iran National News Network, Donald Trump requested a ceasefire immediately after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force attacked the US air base of Al Udeid in Qatar. It also said that Trump asked for the ceasefire after Tehran responded to the Israeli attack on its nuclear facilities.

Israel: Eliminated existential threat

On the other Tel Aviv has claimed that it has achieved all of its objectives in two weeks of clashes. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Israel said, "Israel has eliminated an immediate and dual existential threat — both in the nuclear domain and in the realm of ballistic missiles." It added, "Additionally, the IDF has achieved full aerial control over Tehran’s skies, dealt a severe blow to the Iranian military leadership, and destroyed dozens of key regime targets in Iran."

Donald Trump under domestic pressure

Analysts believe, Donald Trump has announced the ceasefire after he came under intense domestic pressure. Senator Bernie Sanders accused Trump of lying to the American public and vowed not to allow it. He said lies led to the Vietnam War in the 1960s, killing over 58,000 Americans and millions of Vietnamese. He also recalled how the US invaded Iraq based on false claims that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction in 2003. Trump was also under pressure from his own supporters of the MAGA movement, who reminded him of America First policy and not getting involved in the wars of other countries.