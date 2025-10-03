Why did Eiffel Tower shut down? What are French citizens protesting against?

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Want to live longer? Stop these 5 unhealthy habits before 40

Garba x Cricket: Fans recreate Arshdeep Singh-inspired steps mocking Pakistani players | WATCH

Festive boost! Navratri sales skyrocket, see HIGHEST record in over 10 years, know which sectors were big hit

Meet boAt's new CEO Gaurav Nayyar, who worked as COO at Aman Gupta's company, his salary hits new high, will now earn...

At least 9 dead, several injured after a bomb blast in Pakistan's Peshawar, here's what we know so far

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan takes biggest paycheck of Rs..., here's how much Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf receive

Meet 19-year-old law student, who turned to entrepreneurship with homegrown bakery, earned Rs 400000 in only 6 months by…, her name is…

Will India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Women's Cricket World Cup? BCCI breaks silence

Patriot teaser: Mohanlal, Mammootty reunite after 17 years; Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara also star in espionage thriller

Nita Ambani's ethnic fashion rules at Falguni Pathak's Navratri Dandiya night, pics go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Want to live longer? Stop these 5 unhealthy habits before 40

Want to live longer? Stop these 5 unhealthy habits before 40

Garba x Cricket: Fans recreate Arshdeep Singh-inspired steps mocking Pakistani players | WATCH

Garba x Cricket: Fans recreate Arshdeep Singh-inspired steps mocking Pakistan

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan hint at 'person' targeting Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with…: 'Someone else's insecurity...'

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun hint at 'person' targeting Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeWorld

WORLD

Why did Eiffel Tower shut down? What are French citizens protesting against?

The recent mobilisations in France follow earlier, more intense protests, such as the September 18 demonstrations when hundreds of thousands took to the streets and unions claimed participation exceeded one million.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Why did Eiffel Tower shut down? What are French citizens protesting against?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

France witnessed another day of nationwide strikes on Thursday, with demonstrations in over 200 towns and cities against proposed austerity measures. The iconic Eiffel Tower was forced to close its doors as workers, retirees and students took to Parisian streets, marching from Place d’Italie to voice their frustration.

The protests, led by France’s largest trade unions, are part of a growing movement that began last month amid heated debates over the country’s budget. Demonstrators are demanding higher taxes on the wealthy and rejecting cuts to public spending and social welfare programs, which they say will disproportionately hurt low- and middle-income households.

Unions have urged Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu to drop draft budget proposals introduced under his predecessor. While Lecornu has yet to present his revised economic plans or appoint his cabinet, parliament is expected to deliberate on the budget bill before the year ends.

“This is the first time we have seen three strike days in a single month without a government or a clear budget in place. It reflects the intensity of social anger,” said Sophie Binet, leader of the CGT union, in an interview with BFM TV.

According to the Interior Ministry, nearly 1,95,000 people joined the demonstrations nationwide, including about 24,000 in Paris. Although the turnout was lower than last month’s peak of over half a million participants reported by police, the actions highlighted continuing discontent.

Are public services affected?

Public services experienced mixed disruptions. High-speed trains operated normally, though some regional rail lines faced interruptions. Paris Metro ran close to schedule, but commuter trains were partially reduced. Teachers and healthcare staff also joined the strikes in various parts of the country.

The recent mobilisations follow earlier, more intense protests, such as the September 18 demonstrations when hundreds of thousands took to the streets and unions claimed participation exceeded one million. The previous week also saw dramatic clashes, with barricades set on fire and tear gas filling the air during the “Block Everything” campaign.

With agency inputs

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Alia Bhatt's fan goes rough, forcefully holds her…, actress’ reaction wins the internet: 'Why people blame Jaya Bachchan'
Viral video: Alia Bhatt's fan goes rough, forcefully holds her…, actress’s react
YouTuber Wasim Akram arrested for allegedly spying for ISI, Pak High Commission
YouTuber Wasim Akram arrested for allegedly spying for ISI, Pak High Commission
Taslima Nasreen’s Durga Puja post sparks row; Javed Akhtar counters with Ganga-Jamni culture, details here
Taslima Nasreen’s Durga Puja post sparks row; Javed Akhtar counters, says...
USA Cricket becomes first ICC member board to file for bankruptcy: Know the reason
USA Cricket becomes first ICC member board to file for bankruptcy: Know reason
Heart attack symptoms: 5 silent signs that may appear in your jaw, neck and back
Heart attack symptoms: 5 silent signs that may appear in your jaw, neck and back
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE