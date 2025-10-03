Why did Eiffel Tower shut down? What are French citizens protesting against?

The recent mobilisations in France follow earlier, more intense protests, such as the September 18 demonstrations when hundreds of thousands took to the streets and unions claimed participation exceeded one million.

France witnessed another day of nationwide strikes on Thursday, with demonstrations in over 200 towns and cities against proposed austerity measures. The iconic Eiffel Tower was forced to close its doors as workers, retirees and students took to Parisian streets, marching from Place d’Italie to voice their frustration.

The protests, led by France’s largest trade unions, are part of a growing movement that began last month amid heated debates over the country’s budget. Demonstrators are demanding higher taxes on the wealthy and rejecting cuts to public spending and social welfare programs, which they say will disproportionately hurt low- and middle-income households.

Unions have urged Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu to drop draft budget proposals introduced under his predecessor. While Lecornu has yet to present his revised economic plans or appoint his cabinet, parliament is expected to deliberate on the budget bill before the year ends.

“This is the first time we have seen three strike days in a single month without a government or a clear budget in place. It reflects the intensity of social anger,” said Sophie Binet, leader of the CGT union, in an interview with BFM TV.

According to the Interior Ministry, nearly 1,95,000 people joined the demonstrations nationwide, including about 24,000 in Paris. Although the turnout was lower than last month’s peak of over half a million participants reported by police, the actions highlighted continuing discontent.

Are public services affected?

Public services experienced mixed disruptions. High-speed trains operated normally, though some regional rail lines faced interruptions. Paris Metro ran close to schedule, but commuter trains were partially reduced. Teachers and healthcare staff also joined the strikes in various parts of the country.

The recent mobilisations follow earlier, more intense protests, such as the September 18 demonstrations when hundreds of thousands took to the streets and unions claimed participation exceeded one million. The previous week also saw dramatic clashes, with barricades set on fire and tear gas filling the air during the “Block Everything” campaign.

With agency inputs