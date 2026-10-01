Why did Flydubai flight FZ1073 have 4 pilots? Inside the crew’s response after Smit Machchhar was stabbed

Two additional pilots were travelling on the Dubai–Tel Aviv flight when an alleged cockpit attack on Captain Smit Machchhar forced the aircraft to divert to Saudi Arabia.

The presence of two additional pilots on a Flydubai flight became important after an alleged attack inside the cockpit left Indian captain Smit Machchhar injured. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the incident occurred, forcing the aircraft to change its course and land in Saudi Arabia.

The aircraft had four pilots on board, including Machchhar and the Omani first officer accused of attacking him. According to reports by the BBC and The Jerusalem Post, the two other pilots were travelling on the same flight and stepped in during the emergency.

How the extra pilots helped regain control

As the situation unfolded, passengers and crew members worked to restrain the suspected attacker. The additional pilots were seated away from the cockpit, but passengers tried to get them to the front of the aircraft.

One passenger told The Jerusalem Post that the plane was losing altitude rapidly when people near the front rushed towards the cockpit. Recalling the moment, the passenger said: “I had to shake them to get them to move to the front and take control of the plane, because it was diving,”

One of the additional pilots eventually reached the cockpit and took control of the aircraft. The second pilot initially appeared to be in shock, according to the passenger's account.

Passengers also helped restrain the suspected attacker using charging cables. An Israeli dentist treated the injured captain during the emergency.

Why were four pilots travelling on one flight?

The extra pilots were reportedly on board because airlines had to prepare for possible changes to flight routes amid regional airspace restrictions. The additional crew members could help operate the aircraft if a diversion extended the journey beyond its planned duration.

A person familiar with the matter told The Jerusalem Post: “If something happened over Kuwait and they told you to reroute, then you’re putting one hour, two hours extra on the flight,”

Having more pilots available could help the airline manage such delays without requiring crew members to exceed their permitted duty hours.

Aircraft reportedly lost 14,000 feet in 30 seconds

The incident allegedly caused the aircraft to drop around 14,000 feet in approximately 30 seconds before it diverted to Saudi Arabia. Israeli officials said the first officer stabbed Machchhar and allegedly attempted to crash the plane.

The flight reportedly transmitted the international code 7500, which indicates unlawful interference, and Israeli fighter jets were scrambled. The aircraft later landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the passengers and crew for their actions, saying they had prevented a major disaster. Israeli officials described the incident as a deliberate terror attack, while Defence Minister Israel Katz called it an “attempted jihadist terror attack”.

Flydubai urges caution as investigation continues

Flydubai confirmed that an altercation took place on the flight deck. The airline said the crew secured the aircraft, diverted the flight and landed safely. It also cautioned against drawing conclusions about the motive while the investigation remains ongoing.

The incident has drawn attention to the challenges faced by airlines operating routes affected by regional tensions. Since Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, Flydubai has been among the limited number of foreign airlines that continued operating flights to the country during periods when several carriers suspended services. Etihad Airways also maintained services during parts of the war.