Why did Elon Musk called Donald Trump loyalist Sergio Gor a 'snake'? The feud between two started after...

Sergio Gor is US President Donald Trump led administration's pick as the next US Ambassador to India. While Sergio Gor is known for his loyalty to the President, he was once called a 'snake' by Tesla, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. But why?

Sergio Gor is US President Donald Trump led administration's pick as the next US Ambassador to India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. Sergia Gor, 39, was born in Tashkent and will be the youngest US ambassador to India, and will come to New Delhi replacing Eric Garcetti.

While Sergio Gor is known for his loyalty to the President, he was once called a 'snake' by Tesla, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. But why? On July 19, in a X post, Chief White House Correspondent for The New York Times, Peter Baker posted that Sergio Gor have not submitted his official paperwork about his background. To this Elon Musk replied, 'he's a snake.'

What is the feud between Elon Musk and Sergio Gor?

Elon Musk has long been in odds with Sergio Gor. In Trump administration, Gor was responsible for vetting thousands of staff appointments. Elon Musk accused Gor of blocking his allies, while he was leading Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

As per reports, Gor advised Trump to withdraw the nomination of Jared Isaacman, a businessman and Musk ally to lead NASA. Gor told Trump that Isaacman had previously donated to democrats, the reason behind pulling back his nominations. This move was done on Elon Musk's last day at White house, and is described as Gor's 'parting shot' at Elon Musk.

Earlier in 2017, Elon Musk called Sergio Gor 'sleazy', even before Trump took office. Both have mocked each other at times, where Elon mocked Gor for slow pace of hiring, and Gor mocked Musk for Tesla's stock drop. Elon Musk stated that he would not work with Gor, as per reports.

In May, Elon Musk left DOGE and slammed Donald Trump's tax-and-spending bill as 'disgusting abomination', which led to a feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

Donald Trump have appointed Sergio Gor as the new US Ambassador to India and wrote on his Truth social, "I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. '

Sergio Gor has served as director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office since 2025. Ahead of Trump's second inauguration, Gor led a team of Trump loyalists, including Charlie Kirk, who conducted loyalty tests for government positions, as per reports.