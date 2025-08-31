Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Why did China's Xi Jinping pick Tianjin for the SCO Summit, not Shanghai or Beijing?

The SCO is an intergovernmental group founded in 2001 and comprises 10 member nations. This year's summit has been described by Chinese officials as the largest in the bloc's history. But the summit's location for this edition has also grabbed much attention. Read on to know more.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 11:57 PM IST

Why did China's Xi Jinping pick Tianjin for the SCO Summit, not Shanghai or Beijing?
The SCO was set up as a grouping of six countries and added four more members over the years.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has gathered 20 foreign leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the northern city of Tianjin. The SCO is an intergovernmental group founded on June 15, 2001 and comprises 10 member countries. This year's summit has been described by Chinese officials as the largest in the bloc's history. But the summit's location for this edition has also grabbed much attention. So, why did China choose to hold the summit in Tianjin, and not in the namesake city of Shanghai or capital city Beijing? Let us tell you.

What is Tianjin's significance for China?

Tianjin isn't China's most well known city. But it is the country's third-largest urban centre and remains crucial in its growth story. Tianjin is situated 120 kilometers away from Beijing and has traditionally acted as a port for the capital. Besides, it is also a major industrial hub for manufacturing, carmaking, and petrochemicals. Tianjin has been one of the fastest-growing cities in the world in recent years. By picking Tianjin for the SCO, China might be seeking to showcase its developmental prowess and challenge the West-led global order.

What is SCO and which countries are its members?

The SCO was set up as a grouping of six countries and added four more members over the years. Presently, its member nations are China, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus. The summit also marks Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to China after over seven years. PM Modi has already met with Jinping and is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. The summit comes at a crucial time as US President Donald Trump has upended the geopolitical scenario through trade tariffs.

