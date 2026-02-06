FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
World

WORLD

Why did Bill Gates befriend Jeffrey Epstein after sex offender was convicted for child prostitution? Detail here

Bill Gates’ association with Jeffrey Epstein after the financier’s 2008 conviction stemmed from philanthropic discussions. Gates believed Epstein could help raise funds for global health projects but later called the relationship a mistake, cut ties in 2014 and denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 06, 2026, 01:44 PM IST

Why did Bill Gates befriend Jeffrey Epstein after sex offender was convicted for child prostitution? Detail here
The renewed release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein has once again raised questions about why Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates continued to interact with the financier years after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor. While the relationship has been widely criticised, records and public statements provide insight into how and why the association began and why it eventually ended.

Initial Contact Through Philanthropy

Gates first met Epstein in 2011, nearly three years after Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to procuring a child for prostitution. According to multiple reports, the connection was facilitated by individuals linked to the Gates Foundation who believed Epstein had access to wealthy donors interested in global health and development initiatives.

At the time, Gates was focused on expanding philanthropic funding for large-scale health projects. Epstein presented himself as a well-connected financier capable of bringing together high-net-worth individuals for charitable ventures, an offer that initially drew Gates’ interest.

Plans for a Charitable Fund

Documents show that Epstein proposed the creation of a donor-advised fund that would pool money from billionaires to finance health and scientific initiatives worldwide. Emails included in the recently released Epstein files indicate that Gates engaged in discussions about the idea and attended meetings related to the proposal between 2011 and 2014.

However, the initiative never materialised. By late 2014, Gates and his team concluded that Epstein’s promises to secure funding were unrealistic. Gates later described the effort as a “dead end” and cut off contact entirely.

Gates Admits the Relationship Was a Mistake

Gates has publicly acknowledged that associating with Epstein was an error in judgment. In multiple interviews, he has said he believed the meetings could advance philanthropic goals but ultimately failed to do so. He has emphasised that his interactions were limited to discussions and dinners and denied any involvement in Epstein’s criminal behaviour or social circle.

'There was no involvement in anything inappropriate,' Gates has said, adding that spending time with Epstein was 'a huge mistake.'

Allegations and Denials

The newly released documents include unverified allegations made by Epstein about Gates. Gates and the Gates Foundation have strongly denied these claims, calling them false and defamatory. Importantly, none of the documents accuse Gates of participating in or being aware of Epstein’s sex trafficking activities.

Fallout and Personal Impact

Melinda French Gates has stated that her former husband’s association with Epstein contributed to the breakdown of their marriage. She has described Epstein as “abhorrent” and expressed sympathy for his victims.

While Gates’ decision to engage with Epstein after his conviction has drawn sharp criticism, available evidence suggests the relationship was driven by philanthropic ambitions rather than personal ties. Gates has since acknowledged the error and maintains that he severed contact once it became clear the association was inappropriate and unproductive.

