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Why did 240 Jews leave India to settle in Israel amid war with Iran and Lebanon, more to follow? Details here

Around 240 Bnei Menashe from northeast India arrived in Israel under a relocation programme.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 25, 2026, 08:27 AM IST

Why did 240 Jews leave India to settle in Israel amid war with Iran and Lebanon, more to follow? Details here
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Around 240 members of the Bnei Menashe community from northeast India arrived at Tel Aviv Airport on April 24, 2026, marking the start of a renewed relocation effort by the Israeli government. The group was welcomed with music and celebrations featuring the national colours, as supporters gathered to greet the new arrivals. This is the first batch to arrive since Israel approved a plan last year to facilitate the migration of thousands more from India.

Who are the Bnei Menashe?

The Bnei Menashe community traces its origins to the ancient figure Manasseh, believed to be one of the “lost tribes” of Israel exiled centuries ago. Over generations, the group maintained certain traditions linked to Judaism, even as they migrated across regions including Central and East Asia. Today, most members are based in the Indian states of Manipur and Mizoram, where many had adopted Christianity during the colonial period.

Reuniting Families and Communities

For many arrivals, the move is deeply personal. Families separated for years are being reunited, with emotional scenes unfolding at the airport. Members of the community who had migrated earlier returned to welcome relatives and friends, highlighting the long-standing ties that continue despite geographical distance.

Resettlement Plans and Citizenship Process

According to Israel’s Ministry of Integration, the new arrivals will be settled in northern parts of the country. Before obtaining full citizenship, they are required to formally convert to Judaism. The relocation initiative is expected to bring approximately 6,000 individuals to Israel over time, with authorities aiming to facilitate the arrival of around 1,200 people annually.

Role of Support Organizations

The Shavei Israel has played a significant role in identifying and supporting members of the Bnei Menashe community. Since the 1990s, the group has assisted thousands in relocating, while several thousand still remain in India awaiting similar opportunities.

Context and Migration Trends

The migration also comes against the backdrop of ongoing tensions in parts of northeast India, particularly in Manipur, where ethnic clashes have persisted in recent years. Meanwhile, overall immigration to Israel has seen fluctuations, with recent figures showing a decline compared to the previous year.

The arrival of this group is being viewed as the beginning of a broader effort to reconnect a community with its claimed historical roots while offering new opportunities for resettlement.

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