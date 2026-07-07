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Why China’s Pacific missile test worries US, Australia, Japan, New Zealand

While China sees it as normal defence testing, its neighbours raised concerns, flagging nuclear risks and challenges to US-led security in the Pacific.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 07:52 AM IST

Why China’s Pacific missile test worries US, Australia, Japan, New Zealand
Why China’s Pacific missile test worries US, Australia, Japan, New Zealand ( Representative image)
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As China test-launched a nuclear-capable missile, the United States voiced concern, assuring its allies of being steadfast in its defence commitments to them. Washington urged Beijing to engage in meaningful arms control talks and to regularly notify intercontinental-range ballistic missile and space launches in line with commitments made by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

China's test launch of a nuclear-capable missile

China on Monday successfully test-fired a long-range strategic missile with a dummy warhead from one of its nuclear-powered submarines in the Pacific Ocean. The missile was fired at 12:01 p.m. Monday, carrying a simulated warhead to a designated area in the Pacific Ocean, said Senior Captain Wang Xuemeng, a spokesman for China’s navy, according to state media. It was a “routine arrangement” of China’s annual military training and was not directed at any specific target, according to state media. It was complied with international law and practice,  according to a short statement from Xinhua, which the Ministry of Defence reposted.

China last tested an intercontinental ballistic missile in 2024, showcasing the country's growing military capabilities.

While China sees it as normal defence testing, its neighbours raised concerns, flagging nuclear risks and challenges to US-led security in the Pacific.

US voice concerns

US Department of State spokesperson Tommy Pigott said, "The United States monitored China's test launch from a submarine of an unarmed intercontinental-range ballistic missile, which landed in the southern Pacific Ocean." His remarks came at a time when the US is focusing on preventing nuclear proliferation, while China is doing the opposite.

"Beijing's rapid and opaque nuclear weapons buildup is of great concern to the region and the world. We continue to urge China to engage in meaningful arms control discussions and commit to a regularised notification arrangement for all intercontinental-range ballistic missiles and space launches consistent with commitments made by all other P5 members. The United States remains steadfast in our defence commitments to our allies and partners," Pigott added.

Australia, Japan, New Zealand raise concerns

Not only the US, but also regional leaders voiced concern over China’s planned sea-based missile test in the Pacific. Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed China gave notice, but called the test “destabilising.” She said it reflects China’s rapid military build-up and lack of transparency.

Japan said it was notified and urged China to reconsider, while expressing “grave concern” over increased Chinese military activity and was told about possible space debris falling in Japan’s EEZ. New Zealand, on the other hand, said it was informed just hours before the launch. Foreign Minister Winston Peters called it an “unwelcome and concerning development” and said Pacific nations don’t want the region used as a missile testing site.

 

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