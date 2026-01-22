FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Minecraft APK Premium Features: What You Get and How It Works

Basant Panchami 2026: Are Delhi, Noida schools closed on January 23 for Saraswati Puja? Know here

'Board of Peace' Explained: Why inclusion of Muslim nations raises questions over global geopolitics

BNY launches tokenized deposits: Bank money quietly goes on-chain

How much money will Bangladesh lose after pulling out of T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

Air India passenger's rant over meal denial and onboard detention leaves internet divided; watch video

How China is Rewriting the CBDC design

Republic Day 2026: Vande Mataram honoured with tableau, Gen Z rendition at this year’s parade

NEET PG, NEET MDS 2026 exam schedule announced; check dates here

Mujeeb Ur Rahman makes history with T20I hat-trick as Afghanistan beat West Indies, seal series 2-0

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Minecraft APK Premium Features: What You Get and How It Works

Minecraft APK Premium Features: What You Get and How It Works

Basant Panchami 2026: Are Delhi, Noida schools closed on January 23 for Saraswati Puja? Know here

Basant Panchami 2026: Are Delhi, Noida schools closed on January 23?

'Board of Peace' Explained: Why inclusion of Muslim nations raises questions over global geopolitics

'Board of Peace' Explained: Why inclusion of Muslim nations raises questions

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations

From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes

HomeWorld

WORLD

How China is Rewriting the CBDC design

China has made its CBDC interest-bearing, reshaping incentives for users and banks. The decision could force global central banks to rethink CBDC design.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Jan 22, 2026, 07:18 PM IST

How China is Rewriting the CBDC design
How China is Rewriting the CBDC design
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On January 1, 2026, China crossed a line most central banks have deliberately avoided. The digital yuan (e-CNY) began paying interest. According to Reuters, verified wallet holders will now earn interest at demand deposit rates under a new management framework that took effect the same day. 

That single decision moves e-CNY beyond “digital cash.” It begins to behave like digital deposit money. In doing so, it unsettles the long-standing consensus around how a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) should function. 

PR-29-V2

PR-29-V1

Why interest changes the incentive structure 

For years, CBDCs were designed to stay neutral. No yield, no incentive to hold balances, and no direct competition with bank deposits. The aim was stability over adoption. 

China is testing a different assumption. Under the new framework, commercial banks can remunerate e-CNY balances, include them in asset-liability management, and extend deposit insurance coverage. The People's Bank of China is effectively asking whether incentives can be redesigned without destabilising the banking system. 

This isn’t just theoretical. By mid-2023, China had already recorded over 260 million individual e-CNY wallets and more than ¥1.8 trillion ($250+ billion) in cumulative transaction value, according to official PBOC disclosures.  

This is a deliberate digital payments policy choice that reshapes how people decide where money sits. 

Breaking from the global playbook 

Most major economies have drawn a firm line against interest-bearing CBDCs. The European Central Bank has repeatedly committed to a non-interest-bearing digital euro. The Federal Reserve has taken a similarly cautious stance. 

China’s move breaks this orthodoxy. An interest-bearing CBDC competes directly with deposits, pulling monetary design closer to the banking core rather than keeping it at the edges.  

If the experiment holds, it may force others to reconsider positions shaped more by caution than evidence. 

Monetary policy moves closer to everyday money 

Once digital money pays interest, it becomes a direct channel for policy transmission. Retail users respond to yield, not ideology. That brings central bank levers closer to everyday balances and signals a broader global monetary policy shift. 

This matters at scale. In China, mobile payments already account for over 80% of daily retail transactions, meaning any shift in digital money design immediately affects real economic flows. 

As Tapan Sangal, Chief Visionary, KALP Foundation, noted, “The state isn’t trying to replace markets - it’s learning how to see and shape the pipes that already move value.”  

In China’s case, those pipes now run straight through consumer wallets. 

When compliance becomes architectural 

As digital money starts to resemble deposits, governance can no longer sit on the sidelines. Enforcement, consent, and oversight need to be embedded directly into how money moves, especially as Fintech regulation tightens around programmable finance.

“As digital money takes on deposit features, compliance stops being a layer and becomes a structural feature,” says Mrityunjay Prajapati, CTO, Kalp Studio. 

This reflects a broader regulatory shift. Authorities are moving away from post-facto reporting toward ex-ante controls built into payment infrastructure itself. Compliance becomes a property of the system, not an afterthought layered on top. 

Platforms like Kwala focus on weaving compliance logic into transaction workflows themselves, rather than treating it as a downstream reporting obligation. That shift mirrors how regulators increasingly think about control - by design. 

What this signals for the rest of the world?

China isn’t just testing a feature. It’s testing a philosophy - that incentives, stability, and architecture can align rather than conflict. If successful, this model could accelerate Digital currency adoption without forcing banks or users into artificial behaviour. 

CBDC design is no longer a settled doctrine. It’s an open question. And China has just changed the terms of the debate.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Minecraft APK Premium Features: What You Get and How It Works
Minecraft APK Premium Features: What You Get and How It Works
Basant Panchami 2026: Are Delhi, Noida schools closed on January 23 for Saraswati Puja? Know here
Basant Panchami 2026: Are Delhi, Noida schools closed on January 23?
'Board of Peace' Explained: Why inclusion of Muslim nations raises questions over global geopolitics
'Board of Peace' Explained: Why inclusion of Muslim nations raises questions
BNY launches tokenized deposits: Bank money quietly goes on-chain
BNY launches tokenized deposits: Bank money quietly goes on-chain
How much money will Bangladesh lose after pulling out of T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
How much money will Bangladesh lose after pulling out of T20 World Cup 2026?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement