Why Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay called PM Modi an ‘avatar of Vishnu’

Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay called Narendra Modi an ‘avatar of Vishnu’, praising his leadership, public service and governance in Gujarat and India.

World leaders from across continents have extended their warmest greetings and hearty congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on completing a historic milestone of 25 continuous years as Head of Government on October 7, 2026. Among them is Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, who has complimented PM Modi as an “avatar of Vishnu”.

PM Modi is 'avatar of Vishnu ', says Bhutan PM

In a message shared on X, Tobgay drew a comparison and reflected his assessment of Modi’s leadership, governance and public service. He used 'Avatar of Vishnu' as a metaphor for an enlightened, duty-bound ruler, not necessarily as a literal claim that Modi is the Hindu deity.

Recalling the 2019 election, Tobgy said he met PM Modi in Delhi after his party had lost Bhutan’s elections and was no longer represented in Parliament. Although he was neither prime minister nor an MP at the time, he met Modi as a private citizen and thanked him for his support during his tenure. He described Modi as an elder brother and said he viewed him as an avatar of Vishnu, reflecting his perception of Modi as an enlightened and devoted leader.

"AN AVATAR FOR OUR TIMES. On 27 July 2019, I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. My party had been eliminated in Bhutan's elections ten months earlier and was no longer represented in Parliament. I was neither prime minister nor an MP; I met PM Modi simply as a private citizen.I thanked him for his support during my years in office. And I told him he would always be my elder brother—not merely because he was older, but because he treated me with the affection an elder brother reserves for a younger sibling. Then I told him something else: I saw him as an avatar of Vishnu," he wrote.

Why did Bhutan PM call PM Modi an 'Avatar of Vishnu'

Explaining why PM Modi is 'Avatar of Vishnu', Tobgay said the enlightened rulers in his part of the world have traditionally been regarded as avatars of divine figures. After reflecting on his words, he said he felt his description of Modi as an avatar of Vishnu was justified by the Prime Minister’s record in Gujarat and at the national level. "In our part of the world, I explained, enlightened rulers have long been regarded as such. My words surprised me. Afterwards, I wondered what had prompted them. Had I been carried away? Was I wrong? Later, as I reflected on what I had said, the answer became clear. I had been right to see PM Modi as an avatar of Vishnu.I had watched him govern Gujarat for nearly 13 years, as the state became a national reference point for growth, infrastructure, investment and execution," he said.

Tobgay credited Modi with focusing on growth, infrastructure, investment, manufacturing, financial inclusion, sanitation and technology, while also praising his discipline, energy and commitment to public service. He also said Modi had strengthened Indians’ confidence in themselves and their country, which he viewed as qualities of an enlightened ruler.

"Then I watched him take that ambition to the scale of India: manufacturing, foreign investment, financial inclusion, sanitation, technology and infrastructure, all underpinned by a relentless emphasis on service and delivery.I also watched the public servant himself: disciplined, energetic and extraordinarily hard-working. What struck me most was his unwavering dedication to serving his country and his people.But more importantly, he awakened in Indians a powerful belief in themselves and in their country. They seemed prouder of India, more ambitious about its possibilities and more confident of its place in the world.These were, to me, the qualities of an enlightened ruler," he concluded.