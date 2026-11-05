Why are Yemen's Houthis demanding $51 billion from Saudi Arabia?

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis are reportedly demanding $51 billion and recognition as the country's rulers from Saudi Arabia. Here's why Riyadh is facing a fresh crisis over Red Sea attacks and the Houthi advance towards Aden.

Saudi Arabia's efforts to prevent a fresh escalation in Yemen have run into a major obstacle, with Iran-backed Houthi rebels reportedly demanding $51 billion in compensation and recognition as Yemen's rulers to end the conflict, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The demand came after the Houthis attacked Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, intensifying tensions between Riyadh and the rebel group. The proposal would require Saudi Arabia to make a significant political and financial concession by recognising an armed movement with close ties to Iran as the authority governing its southern neighbour.

The latest escalation has also raised concerns about the security of Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure, airports and strategic interests in the region.

Why are the Houthis demanding $51 billion?

According to people familiar with the discussions cited by the WSJ, the Houthis have described the $51 billion demand as compensation for years of Saudi airstrikes and the blockade imposed during Yemen's civil war. However, the demand goes beyond financial compensation. The rebels also want Riyadh to recognise them as Yemen's rulers, a move that would fundamentally change the political balance in the country.

Saudi Arabia has traditionally supported Yemen's internationally recognised government and opposed the Houthis' growing influence.

The Houthis have expanded their territorial control and moved closer to Aden, the southern port city that serves as the seat of Yemen's internationally recognised government. According to the WSJ report, Houthi forces have advanced to within around 50 miles of the city.

Aden is strategically important because a Houthi advance could further weaken the Saudi-backed government and increase pressure on Riyadh to intervene.

The conflict dates back to 2015, when Saudi Arabia intervened militarily in Yemen against the advancing Houthi movement.

What happens if Saudi Arabia rejects the demand?

Saudi Arabia faces difficult choices. Accepting the $51 billion demand and recognising the Houthis could reduce immediate tensions but establish a precedent that military escalation can secure political and financial concessions.

Rejecting the proposal could prolong attacks on Saudi airports and oil infrastructure, while a renewed military campaign could expose Riyadh to further casualties and financial costs.

As Yemeni analyst Maged Al-Madhaji told the WSJ, the bigger concern is establishing a precedent in which the Houthis can escalate militarily whenever they want additional concessions or money.

For Riyadh, the challenge is therefore not just containing the Houthis but preventing the conflict from creating a new security and political order along its southern border.