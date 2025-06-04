Known for its political stability and strong infrastructure, it is becoming the new favourite destination for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) who want to keep their wealth safe.

As global uncertainty grows, the world’s wealthy are now choosing a surprising place to store their gold — Singapore. Known for its political stability and strong infrastructure, it is becoming the new favourite destination for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) who want to keep their wealth safe. According to a recent CNBC report, a private facility named ‘The Reserve’ near Singapore Airport currently holds around $1.5 billion (approximately Rs 12,500 crore) worth of gold and silver. This six-story vault is equipped with state-of-the-art security, and houses thousands of deposit boxes and a large storage chamber.

Gregor Gregersen, the founder of ‘The Reserve’, says there has been a major jump in interest. Between January and April 2025, requests for storage of gold and silver increased by 88%, and the sale of gold and silver bars grew by 200% compared to last year.

Many wealthy individuals from countries like Lebanon, Algeria, and Egypt are losing faith in their local banking systems. They now believe storing physical gold is safer than relying on "paper gold" like ETFs or mutual funds. Physical gold carries less "counterparty risk" — the danger that a third party might default or fail.

The 2023 banking crisis in the US, including the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, made many investors realiSe the importance of physically holding gold in a secure and reliable location.

Several reasons make Singapore the top choice:

-Just like Switzerland was once seen as a safe haven, Singapore is now viewed as a secure place for storing wealth.

-Being a major transit hub, Singapore makes it easier to import or export gold.

According to John Reed of the World Gold Council, some investors no longer trust banks and prefer storing their assets in private vaults like *The Reserve*.

This growing trend highlights a larger global shift — where trust in traditional banking is fading, and private vaults in politically stable regions are becoming the go-to places for the ultra-wealthy to secure their fortunes.