Around 142,000 millionaires are likely to relocate to new countries in 2025, with the number expected to rise to 165,000 by 2026. The record exodus of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), those possessing over $1million in liquid assets, was witnessed this year. While the global movement highlights a shift in wealth distribution and international mobility, some countries are attracting more millionaires than others. The Henley Private Wealth Report 2025 listed the top 10 destinations where the most millionaires settled in 2025, and the UAE topped the list.

Millionaire migration 2025

According to the Henley report, the UAE is projected to attract the highest number of millionaire migrants globally in 2025, with a net influx of 9,800 HNIs, a 5.8 per cent increase from 2024. The United States follows with an estimated relocation of 7,500 millionaires. Italy and Switzerland are projected to witness an influx of 2,200 and 1,500 HNIs, respectively. Saudi Arabia also saw a steady rise on the list, with 2,400 wealthy individuals anticipated to move there this year.

Among others, Australia, Singapore, and Portugal are also attracting millionaires for their structured investment migration programmes. Even India is to witness a net loss of 3,500 millionaires this year. However, the shifting global tax conditions and return migration are affecting the trend.

Why UAE lead as the top destination for wealthy migrants?

Several factors, including overtourism, high taxes, civil unrest, or complex regulations, often prompt high-net-worth individuals to seek more favourable environments. Despite the tension prevailing in the Middle East following the Israel-Iran conflict, the UAE continues to remain the top destination for millionaires. It continues to remain a paradise for high-net-worth individuals, considering it is still the safest country to park money. In addition, it has always been a stronger magnet in times of crisis in the Gulf region.

Some experts also believe that the UAE’s welcoming immigration policy, zero income tax, world-class infrastructure and political stability make it a top destination for millionaires.

The US, which takes the second spot in the list, attracts the wealthiest immigrants who apply through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. So far, it has generated over $50 billion in foreign investment and created thousands of jobs, according to the report.