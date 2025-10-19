Why are suddenly Indians being removed from Canada? The reason is...

The number of Indian nationals being 'forcibly' removed from Canada is set to surpass the previous record of 2024. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the removals for Indians have only swelled over the past years, especially since 2019, when it was just 625.

The number of Indian nationals being 'forcibly' removed from Canada is set to surpass the previous record of 2024. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the removals for Indians have only swelled over the past years, especially since 2019, when it was just 625, less than a third of the numbers in 2024.

According to the data from the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), the figure till July 28 for Indian nationals removed from Canada was already at 1,891 in 2025. The number of Indians removed from the country follows that of Mexicans, 2,678 of whom have been removed till July 28, 2025.

Last year, 1,997 Indians were removed by the Canadian authorities.

Why are Indians being removed from Canada?

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, earlier this week, responded to a media query on whether his administration will focus on deporting foreign nationals. "Yes", he said, adding, "That’s part of a broader set of reforms that we are making to the immigration system here in Canada".

The question also covered asylum seekers and those on temporary resident permits. The spike in removals comes amid rising anti-immigrant sentiment in Canada.