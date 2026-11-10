Why are Chinese vloggers showing Dhaka streets as New Delhi in fake live feeds?

In a strange online trend, Chinese vloggers are reportedly filming streets in Bangladesh's Dhaka as New Delhi through fake live streams.

Nearly 150 Chinese vloggers have reportedly been filming in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, and presenting it as scenes from New Delhi during online livestreams. Yes, you read it right! According to a report by Prothom Alo, these Chinese vloggers have been documenting impoverished neighbourhoods in the Bangladeshi capital and broadcasting the footage as scenes from India.

Chinese vloggers show Dhaka neighbourhoods as New Delhi

These vloggers were filming within the narrow lanes of Tekpara and Uttara districts in Dhaka and showing live content across digital networks wherein they falsely claim that these areas are from New Delhi. The investigation report by Prothom Alo highlights a Chinese national identified as MianMian, who stated that she originated from China's Sichuan province and conducted a live stream near a canal in Uttara's Sector 12 on November 1.

''This is New Delhi. Their homes are extremely dirty. There isn't even a fan inside the tin-roofed houses. This place is quite underdeveloped, dirty and unhygienic, and the law and order situation is poor,'' Prothom Alo reported, quoting the Chinese vlogger.

Another vlogger named Wang Wei filmed tea vendors operating within Tekpara and making derogatory assertions regarding the beverages consumed by local residents. ''Look, they are drinking tea. Do you know what kind of tea this is? This is cow urine tea. They drink cow urine tea,'' the report quoting him as saying.

Chinese vloggers reportedly flee when approached by journalists

Meanwhile, several social media reports claim that these Chinese vloggers flee when approached by journalists. One such post stated, ''Reports of increased Chinese nationals in Uttara, Dhaka, are raising questions. Some flee when approached by journalists, while Chinese vloggers livestream Dhaka slums & falsely present them as Delhi, India. Even Chinese men marrying Bangladeshi women and taking them to China also deserve scrutiny.''

Videos shared on WeChat and Douyin raise concerns

These broadcasts by Chinese vloggers are reportedly shared on platforms like WeChat and Douyin. The report by Prothom Alo featured interviews with local residents who expressed mounting unease regarding the nature of the recordings, noting that filming crews frequently bypassed boundaries without authorisation.

The investigation report also featured instances in which vloggers entered private residential spaces, kitchens, and domestic areas without obtaining prior consent from people living there.

(With inputs from ANI)