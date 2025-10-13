Why are billionaires leaving UK? THIS billionaire shifts to UAE due to..., he is...

Revolut’s co-founder Nik Storonsky has left the United Kingdom and will now shift to the United Arab Emirates. Storonsky still owns a UK residence, but he spends most of his time in the UAE.

Revolut’s co-founder Nik Storonsky has left the United Kingdom and will now shift to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The digital banking app’s co-founder has become the latest billionaire to leave the country as there have been changes in its tax regulations, according to corporate filings reported by Forbes.

Who is Nik Storonsky?

41-year-old Nikolay “Nik” Storonsky was born in Russia and is one of the UK’s richest men. Forbes also estimated his stake in Revolut, cofounded in 2015, to be worth over USD 7.9 billion. Storonsky is still the CEO of Revolut and its largest shareholder. He is one of the many super-wealthy individuals leaving the UK, as it has become a pattern due to the government’s decision early this year to end the lucrative tax break.

Why are billionaires leaving the UK?

In April, the British government did away with the non-domiciled (non-dom) tax status, due to which foreign nationals had the opportunity to protect overseas income from UK taxes. The previous tax regime had been in place for over 200 years, which made the UK an attractive option for the global elite, allowing them to avoid UK taxes on foreign earnings for up to 15 years.

Nikolay Storonsky, founder of Revolut, has changed his registered residence from England to the UAE, according to UK Companies House filings. However, it's unclear if he's given up his British citizenship. Storonsky still owns a UK residence, but he spends most of his time in the UAE.