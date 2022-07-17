'Who would've thought Indian-origin man could be British PM': Nikhil Kamath on Rishi Sunak

Image credit: @nikhilkamathcio/Twitter

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, recently expressed support for Rishi Sunak, who is leading the campaign to succeed Boris Johnson as Conservative leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Sharing a photo of the duo on Twitter, the Zerodha CIO wrote, "Who would have thought 75 years ago on Aug 15 1947, an Indian origin man could be the Prime Minister of Britain one day (sic).

Who would have thought 75 years ago on Aug 15 1947, an Indian origin man could be the Prime Minister of Britain one day. @RishiSunak



@IGFupdates @manojladwa pic.twitter.com/NTIcW1G3u7 — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) July 15, 2022

Rishi Sunak is the United Kingdom's first Hindu finance minister, the country's wealthiest MP, and the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. He resigned last week and announced his candidacy for Prime Minister three days later.

The 42-year-old launched his campaign on Tuesday, vowing not to "demonise" the outgoing Johnson despite his role in precipitating his demise.

Sunak's popularity skyrocketed during his early tenure as finance minister, when he oversaw the furlough program that subsidised workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although he has long been thought of as Johnson's most likely successor, his popularity has recently declined due to high inflation, concerns about his personal wealth, and his family's tax arrangements, particularly those of his wife Akshata Murthy.

Sunak made millions in finance prior to entering politics and supported Brexit during the 2016 referendum. His apparent unwillingness to support quick tax cuts may also hurt his chances, as recent member surveys have revealed that he is trailing most of his main rivals.