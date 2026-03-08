FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Who will lead Iran amid war with US-Israel? Islamic Republic says consensus reached on new Supreme Leader

In a video posted by Fars news agency, a council member said a "decisive and unanimous opinion" has been agreed upon. Ali Khamenei, who was Iran's second supreme leader and led the country for nearly four decades since 1989, was assassinated in Tehran in a US-Israeli strike last week.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 05:10 PM IST

Who will lead Iran amid war with US-Israel? Islamic Republic says consensus reached on new Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike last week.
Members of Iran's Assembly of Experts said the council had reached a majority consensus on who will lead the country after the killing of former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian news agency Mehr on Sunday quoted a council member as saying that "some obstacles" still needed to be resolved with regards to the transition process. According to the Iranian constitution, the 88-member Assembly of Experts is authorised with electing the Islamic Republic's supreme leader.

In a video posted by Fars news agency, a council member said that "a decisive and unanimous opinion" has been agreed upon. Ali Khamenei, who was Iran's second supreme leader and led the country for nearly four decades since 1989, was assassinated in Tehran in a US-Israeli strike late last week, triggering a war that has affected much of the Middle East. Meanwhile, the Israeli military has warned that it could target every person in the Assembly of Experts who seeks to appoint a new supreme leader of Iran.

What's happening in Iran?

The sudden transition of power comes after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on the Iranian capital, killing longtime supreme leader Khamenei and several other top officials. Iran has since launched missile and drone attacks on US and Israeli bases across the Gulf region. Ali Khamenei was elected Iran's supreme leader in 1989 as he succeeded Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini -- who the led the 1979 Iranian revolution and founded the Islamic Republic, ruling it until his death. Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Hosseini, is widely considered a frontrunner to lead Iran after his father's death.

