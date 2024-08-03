Who will be Hamas’ next political chief? Here are top contenders to replace Ismail Haniyeh

After his demise, the Palestinian militant group Hamas is planning to choose a political leader. Here are the top contenders who can be the next political chief of Hamas.

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated earlier this week in the Iranian capital Tehran. He was killed by a "short-range projectile" with a 7 kg warhead fired from outside his residence in Tehran, Reuters reported. According to Hamas, Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli "raid" on his residence.

Yahya Sinwar

Yahya Sinwar is a Palestinian politician who has been the leader of Hamas within the Gaza Strip since 2017. He joined Hamas in 1987 when it was founded. Sinwar is alleged to be the mastermind of the attack on Israel that unfolded on October 7.

Khalil al-Hayya

Khalil al-Hayya is a senior Hamas official who was elected to the Palestinian Legislative Council on 25 January 2006 as a representative of Gaza City.

Mousa Abu Marzook

Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook is a Palestinian politician and senior member of Hamas. He has also shown an inclination towards long-term ceasefire with Israel.

Zaher Jabarin

Zaher Jabarin is a senior leader of Hamas and also serves as the group's top financial officer. He was close to Haniyeh, and has sometimes been described as one of his 'right-hand men'. He's also taken part in deadly operations carried out by Hamas's military division.

Khaled Meshaal

Haniyeh's predecessor has lived in exile since 1967, in Jordan, Qatar, Syria, and other countries. He was propelled to the head of the movement in the wake of the demise of Hamas' founder, Ahmed Yassin, and his successor, Abdelaziz al-Rantisi, who tragically fell victim to an Israeli attack.

(With inputs from AFP)