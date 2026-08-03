Who were the two 'Mossad spies' executed by Iran? Here's what we know

Iran executed two individuals convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad, accusing them of providing sensitive military information that allegedly helped target Iranian security sites during recent conflicts, including the 12-day June war.

Iran on Monday executed two individuals convicted of spying for Israel after allegedly providing sensitive targeting intelligence to Mossad - Israel's intelligence agency - during recent military engagements. As per a report by Fars News Agency, the executed individuals were identified as Omid Behzad and Pouria Safvat. Iranian authorities stated that the duo was operating as operatives for Mossad during the 12-day war in June and the Ramadan War, which involved Iran, Israel and the United States.

Charges on executed men

The report further states that the executed men transmitted images, precise geographic coordinates and operational information regarding military and security centres to Mossad handlers and affiliated communication networks, facilitating targeted attacks against those facilities.

For evidence, prosecutors cited intercepted communications between the defendants and Israeli intelligence during the proceedings.

As per the report by Fars News Agency, one of the defendants in his message wrote directly to a handler, ''I also have the video of them firing from this centre towards a drone or fighter jet, but the internet is weak, and it won't send, thank you, soldiers of His Holiness Moses!''

Iran's earlier execution over alleged Mossad links

This is not the first instance, as earlier this year in January, Iran had carried out the execution of a man found guilty of spying for Israel's Mossad. IRNA news agency identified the individual as Ali Ardestani, stating that he passed classified information to Mossad operatives in exchange for financial compensation, which was reportedly paid in cryptocurrency.

The agency described him as a 'special operative of Israel' for providing pictures and video recordings of sensitive locations to Mossad. Later, human rights groups and Western governments criticised Iran for extensive use of the death penalty.