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Who were Manoj Sivakumar and Srisaran Thirugnanasambantham? Know about Indian students killed in Canada plane crash

Two Indian students, Manoj Sivakumar and Srisaran Thirugnanasambantham, died in a plane crash in Canada while reportedly accumulating flight hours for their commercial pilot licences.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 03:44 PM IST

Who were Manoj Sivakumar and Srisaran Thirugnanasambantham? Know about Indian students killed in Canada plane crash
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Two Indian students from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have died in an air accident in Canada during flight training, the Consulate General of India in Vancouver said on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Manoj Sivakumar and Srisaran Thirugnanasambantham.

In a post on X, the Indian consulate expressed condolences to their families and said it was prepared to provide all possible assistance. “Our heartfelt sympathies are with their bereaved families and loved ones during this difficult time,” the consulate said.

The mission also said it would assist the families with the repatriation of the students’ mortal remains to India.

Details of crash not immediately confirmed

The Indian consulate did not provide further details about the accident. Canadian media, however, reported a similar aircraft crash in Saskatchewan. Hindustan Times could not independently confirm whether the crash reported by Canadian media was the same incident involving the two Indian students.

Cessna 172 crashes near Kisbey

According to CBC, a Cessna 172 operated by Harv’s Air, a flight school based in St Andrews, Manitoba, crashed near Kisbey, Saskatchewan, early Friday morning.

Both people on board were killed.

CBC reported, citing Harv’s Air president Adam Penner, that the aircraft was carrying two licensed pilots who were on a night cross-country flight from Regina to Steinbach, Manitoba, via Carlyle, Saskatchewan.

The pilots had reportedly rented the aircraft to build flight hours required for their commercial pilot licences.

The plane was reported to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada after it failed to reach its expected destination by 10:30 am Central Daylight Time.

Search teams locate wreckage

Search and rescue teams located the aircraft at around 6 pm CDT, according to a statement from the flight school. Both occupants were found dead at the crash site.

Lieutenant Zoë Hollander, a public affairs officer with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, said the agency coordinated the search operation.

"A CC 138 Hercules from 435 squadron successfully located the crash site, and then inserted search and rescue technicians by parachute," Hollander said.

She added that the case was handed over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police after the search and rescue operation ended.

Third reported Harv’s Air incident since 2025

The reported crash is the third incident involving Harv’s Air since January 2025, according to CBC.

In January 2025, an instructor working with the flight school was seriously injured after being struck by the propeller of a small aircraft while a student was attempting to start its engine.

In July 2025, two student pilots were killed when their single-engine aircraft collided in mid-air during a training exercise.

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