Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mumbai Rain: Monsoon arrives early in Maharashtra, IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rains

Watch: Rohit Sharma leaves everyone in splits, seen looking for coin during toss, found it in…

Who was Yuvraj Goyal? Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada, cops suspect 'targeted killing'

Samsung launches 2024 QLED 4K TV series in India, price starts at Rs…

Kartik Aaryan had nervous thoughts about devoting two years to Chandu Champion: 'I won’t be seen anywhere' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mumbai Rain: Monsoon arrives early in Maharashtra, IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rains

Watch: Rohit Sharma leaves everyone in splits, seen looking for coin during toss, found it in…

Who was Yuvraj Goyal? Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada, cops suspect 'targeted killing'

10 most expensive Bollywood weddings

10 foods you should avoid eating with curd

Mughal princesses who married Hindu kings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Operation Arnon: Israel Rescues 4 Hostages In Gaza Held By Hamas On October 7 Attack

Kartik Aaryan had nervous thoughts about devoting two years to Chandu Champion: 'I won’t be seen anywhere' | Exclusive

Meet Pawan Kalyan's first wife Nandini, dragged star to court, accused him of bigamy, he paid her Rs 5 crore for...

With Mr & Mrs Mahi, Srikanth, Rajkummar Rao has reminded Bollywood of content's pull at box office; superstars take note

HomeWorld

World

Who was Yuvraj Goyal? Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada, cops suspect 'targeted killing'

The victim, identified as Yuvraj Goyal, was found dead by the police when they were responding to the call of a shooting in Surrey on Friday morning, the homicide unit of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 02:13 PM IST

Who was Yuvraj Goyal? Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada, cops suspect 'targeted killing'
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A 28-year-old Indian-origin man was shot dead in a suspected "targeted killing" in Canada's British Columbia province, according to the police, who have arrested and charged four people with first-degree murder in connection with the case.

The victim, identified as Yuvraj Goyal, was found dead by the police when they were responding to the call of a shooting in Surrey on Friday morning, the homicide unit of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

Goyal worked at a car dealership in Surrey, Global News reported, quoting his sister, Charu Singhla.

She said the family had no idea why he was killed and that they had no indication that he had any ties to organised crime.

Goyal’s brother-in-law, Bawandeap, said the victim was on the phone with his mother, who lives in India, just before he was shot.

“He came back from his gym, (his) daily routine, and he stepped out of his car, and he was shot,” Bawandeap said.

Police arrested four suspects -- 23-year-old Manvir Basram of Surrey, 20-year-old Sahib Basra of Surrey, 23-year-old Harkirat Jhutty of Surrey, and 20-year-old Keilon Francois of Ontario -- shortly after the shooting. They have been charged with first-degree murder, CBC News quoted the police as saying.

In a statement released on Saturday, the homicide unit said authorities were alerted to a vehicle fire shortly after the shooting.

On Saturday, the four were charged with first-degree murder, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said.

Police said that while initial evidence suggests it was a "targeted shooting, investigators are working to determine the reason that Mr Goyal, a 28-year old community member with no history of police contact, was killed."

The homicide unit also urged anyone with information or people driving in the area with dash-camera footage to contact the police.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Former Trump defence official warns against Chinese surprise attack on Taiwan

Meet man, born in India, moved to Pakistan, made Rs 41753 crore empire, donated over Rs 6900000, he is...

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani to take big initiative before wedding with Radhika Merchant, will...

Viral video: Delhi metro turns into battleground as women engage in physical fight

SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement