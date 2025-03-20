Vincent van der Merwe, a South African cheetah expert who played a crucial role in India’s Project Cheetah, was found dead in Riyadh on Sunday (March 16). According to sources, the 42-year-old died by suicide in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Vincent's body was found Sunday evening in the hallway of his apartment building with a head injury. CCTV footage indicates he fell and struck his head on the floor, say sources.