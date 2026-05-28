Who was Vidhi Kalpeshbhai? 22-year-old student from Gujarat stabbed to death in Canada, probe underway

Vidhi Kalpeshbhai Meghani, a 22-year-old Indian-origin law student from Gujarat, was killed in a knife attack in Canada’s Niagara region.

A 22-year-old Indian-origin woman from Gujarat lost her life following a knife attack in Canada’s Niagara region. The victim, identified as Vidhi Kalpeshbhai Meghani, belonged to Borsad town in Anand district and had been living in Canada for the past four years.

According to reports, the incident occurred on May 15 shortly after Meghani stepped out of her residence in the Niagara area. Authorities said she sustained critical injuries during the assault and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Canadian law enforcement agencies have arrested a suspect in connection with the case. However, investigators are yet to determine the motive behind the attack.

Family learnt about death days later

Despite the incident taking place earlier this month, Meghani’s family in Gujarat reportedly remained unaware of her death for several days. Officials later contacted the family through diplomatic and police channels to inform them about the tragedy.

The delay in communication left relatives shocked and devastated after receiving confirmation from authorities. Family members are now awaiting further updates from Canadian officials regarding the investigation and arrangements related to her remains.

Student was pursuing career in canada

Vidhi Meghani had moved to Canada nearly four years ago to pursue higher education and was studying law. Reports suggest she was also in the process of applying for permanent residency in Canada, hoping to build her future there.

Friends and members of the local Indian community have expressed grief over the incident, describing her as a young woman with strong academic ambitions and aspirations for a successful legal career.

Investigation underway

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have launched a detailed investigation into the attack. Authorities are examining all possible angles, including whether the victim was specifically targeted or if the assault was random in nature.

The case has once again raised concerns within the Indian community abroad regarding the safety of international students and immigrants living overseas. Further details are expected as investigators continue questioning the arrested suspect and reviewing evidence linked to the incident.