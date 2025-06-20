The Consulate General of India in Vancouver, on X, released an official statement regarding the demise of an Indian student Tanya Tyagi, living in Canada. Tanya Tyagi was a student at University of Calgary.

The Consulate General of India in Vancouver, on X, released an official statement regarding the demise of an Indian student Tanya Tyagi, living in Canada. Tanya Tyagi was a student at University of Calgary in Canada.

“We are saddened by the sudden demise of Ms. Tanya Tyagi, an Indian student at University of Calgary. The Consulate is in touch with the authorities and will provide all required assistance to the bereaved family. Our heartfelt condolences & prayers are with his family & friends of the deceased," official statement read.

Who is Tanya Tyagi?

As per reports, Tanya Tyagi was an Indian student living in Canada. She was pursuing her Masters in Food Safety and Quality from University of Alberta in Canada. It also indicates that she completed her Bachelor of Technology at Jaypee Institute of Information Technology.

On her linkedin page, it is mentioned that she worked as a retail sales manager at Metro Mart Store in Delhi, a quality assurance intern at Zippy Edible Products Pvt Ltd in Uttarakhand, and a market research associate at Jasper Colin Research. She also served as a quality control intern at Enviro Lab in Rajasthan in 2019 and a business development intern at DP Jindal Groups in Gurugram in 2018.

Cause of death?

The cause of her death remains unknow, however, a post on X, is surfacing on social media. The post shard by advocate Ishu Tyagi, was and 'Appeal for help' post. It stated that Tanya Tyagi was from Northeast Delhi, and was living in Canada. As per the post, she passed away on June 17, 2025 due to heart attack. He wrote that her family and her father 'Vipul Tyagi' are appealing for help to bring her body back.

He wrote, "Appeal 4 help, Tanya Tyagi, a student from Northeast Delhi residing at 559/11D, Lane No 12, Vijay Park, had gone to Canada for studies. She died on June 17, 2025,due to a heart attack. The student's family has appealed to PM Modi for help in bringing her body back."

Back to back cases of Indian students dying abroad

The case of Tanya Tyagi dying in Canada, adds to a long list of Indian students dying aborad. Two month prior to this, 21-year-old Vanshika Saini, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Canada’s Ottawa after she was reported missing. Moreover, 21 year old, Harsimrat Randhawa was also killed in Canada.