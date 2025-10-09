Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Who was Suman Mokhtarian? Former UFC fighter, MMA coach shot dead in Sydney

Former UFC fighter and MMA coach Suman Mokhtarian was shot dead in Sydney’s north-west on Wednesday, while he was on early evening walk in a 'targeted attack.' Who was Suman Mokhtarian?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 07:40 AM IST

Former UFC fighter and MMA coach Suman Mokhtarian was shot dead in Australia's Sydney on Wednesday, while he was on early evening walk, in a broad daylight. Suman reportedly was shot in the upper body in a 'targeted attack' at the intersection of two residential streets, Annaluke Street and Riverbae Avenue, in Riverstone, north of The Ponds, about 6pm on Wednesday. Authorities suspect that the shooting potentially linked to gang activity.

Who was Suman Mokhtarian?

Suman Mokhtarian was a 33 year-old man, who was a former UFC fighter. He last fought in the UFC in 2019, and then retired to focus on coaching, and is a licensed coach.  He was a owner and head coach of Australian Top Team, a gym based in Wentworthville in Sydney’s west. He and his brother Ashkan Mokhtarian have mentored many young MMA fighter, and was a respected name in the community. He was also a contestant on a reality show, the UFC’s The Ultimate Fighter program in 2018.

Not the first attack

Six months ago, a Sydney MMA event was cancelled amid fears of him being on a target of an alleged gangland hit. He had previously survived an alleged attempted hit outside the Australian Top Team gym in Wentworthville in 2024. A man disguised as a food delivery driver opened fire, but the gun jammed. Mokhtarian escape safely. The suspect was arrested and charged with attempted murder but was later released.

Investigation ongoing

After the incident, a red audi was seen speeding away from the shooting scene. Later, police reported two car fire, one in Riverstone road and othet at Mattias street, Riverstone. Both vehicles are being liked to the shooting. Riverstone Police Area Commander Jason Joyce said that it was a targeted attack, and he would not tolerate the unmitigated violence on Sydney’s streets.

ALSO READ: Who is Jonathan Rinderknecht? Man arrested as suspect in intentionally setting deadly California's Palisades fire

 

