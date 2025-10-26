Who was Sirikit Kitiyakara? Thailand's Queen Mother passes away at 93, PM Modi pays condolences

She married King Bhumibol in 1950 and played a significant role in Thai society, known for her charitable work, fashion sense, and support of Thai culture. Queen Sirikit was appointed queen regent in 1956, and her birthday is celebrated in Thailand as Mother's Day, a national holiday.

Queen Sirikit, the widow of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, passed away on Friday in Bangkok at the age of 93. The royal palace said the cause was complications of blood sepsis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Queen Mother of Thailand.



PM Modi condoles Queen Sirikit's demise

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand. Her lifelong dedication to public service will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to His Majesty The King, the members of the Royal Family and the people of Thailand in this hour of profound grief," PM Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

In his virtual address to the 22nd ASEAN Summit 2025, PM Modi extended his condolences over the demise of Queen Sirikit. "On the passing of Thailand's Queen Mother, I express my deepest condolences on behalf of all Indians to the Thai royal family and the people of Thailand," he said.

Who was Queen Sirikit?



Born on August 12, 1932, Sirikit Kitiyakara was born on August 12, 1932, the second child of Prince Nakkhatra Mangkala Kitiyakara and Mom Luang Bua Snidvongs, an actress and royal courtier. She spent her teenage years in Britain and France and met the young King Bhumibol while he was studying in Switzerland, just before he returned to Thailand for his formal coronation, according to a report in the NYT.

She married King Bhumibol in 1950 and played a significant role in Thai society, known for her charitable work, fashion sense, and support of Thai culture. Queen Sirikit was appointed queen regent in 1956, and her birthday is celebrated in Thailand as Mother's Day, a national holiday.

King Bhumibol, the world's longest-serving head of state, died in 2016. He was succeeded by the couple's son, King Maha Vajiralongkorn. In addition to her son, Sirikit is survived by her three daughters and a sister, Busba Kitiyakara Sathanapong. Sirikit's birthday is celebrated in Thailand as Mother's Day, a national holiday. King Vajiralongkorn has directed members of the royal family to observe a year-long mourning period, the palace announced.



(With inputs from ANI)