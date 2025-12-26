Who was Shivank Avasthi? 20-year-old Indian student shot dead in shooting in Canada’s Toronto, Consulate General says, ‘Deep Anguish…’

Delhi-NCR air quality remains in 'very poor' levels, AQI crosses 350-mark in Anand Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri; Check area-wise pollution levels
WORLD
A 20-year old Indian student Shivank Avasthi was shot dead near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Consulate General of India in Canada has expressed ‘anguish’ over the killing.
Following the murder of Indian student Himanshi Khurana in Canada, another horrific incident has shocked the nation. A 20-year old Indian student Shivank Avasthi was shot dead near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Consulate General of India has expressed ‘anguish’ over the killing.
Shivank Avasthi, 20, was a third-year life sciences student at the University of Toronto Scarborough. He died in a shooting on Tuesday, December 23, in the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area near University campus. He was gunned down in broad daylight and succumbed to his gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene. The campus was briefly locked down as officers searched the area and the 'shooter' fled the scene when police arrived. This is the 41st homicide in Canada this year.
In a statement shared on X, the Consulate said it is providing all necessary assistance to the victim’s family. “We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Mr Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time, and is extending all necessary assistance in close coordination with the local authorities,” the Consulate General said.