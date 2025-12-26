FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who was Shivank Avasthi? 20-year-old Indian student shot dead in shooting in Canada’s Toronto, Consulate General says, ‘Deep Anguish…’

A 20-year old Indian student Shivank Avasthi was shot dead near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Consulate General of India in Canada has expressed ‘anguish’ over the killing.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 26, 2025, 07:33 AM IST

Who was Shivank Avasthi? 20-year-old Indian student shot dead in shooting in Canada’s Toronto, Consulate General says, ‘Deep Anguish…’
Following the murder of Indian student Himanshi Khurana in Canada, another horrific incident has shocked the nation. A 20-year old Indian student Shivank Avasthi was shot dead near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Consulate General of India has expressed ‘anguish’ over the killing.

Who was Shivank Avasthi?

Shivank Avasthi, 20, was a third-year life sciences student at the University of Toronto Scarborough. He died in a shooting on Tuesday, December 23, in the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area near University campus. He was gunned down in broad daylight and succumbed to his gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene. The campus was briefly locked down as officers searched the area and the 'shooter' fled the scene when police arrived. This is the 41st homicide in Canada this year.

Consulate General expresses 'deep anguish'

In a statement shared on X, the Consulate said it is providing all necessary assistance to the victim’s family. “We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Mr Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time, and is extending all necessary assistance in close coordination with the local authorities,” the Consulate General said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
