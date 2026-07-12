Who was Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani? Former Qatar Amir PM Modi called a 'visionary leader'

Learn everything about the former Qatar Amir, his role in transforming the Gulf nation, and why Indian PM Narendra Modi called him a visionary leader.

Former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani died on Sunday, July 12, at the age of 74. Amir Diwan, the Qatari royal court, announced the news of the demise of the country's former ruler. Qatar has also declared four days of national mourning. As per media reports, the funeral prayers will be held on Sunday after the Maghrib prayer at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha, followed by burial at Lusail Cemetery.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the passing away of the father of the current Emir of Qatar, saying that he was a 'visionary leader' who led his country to great levels of development and prosperity.

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi wrote, ''We feel profound sadness at the death of the Father Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. He was a visionary leader who guided Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity. We also remember him as a true friend whom I had the honor of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024. I extend my sincerest condolences to the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and to the noble royal family and the Qatari people. May his soul rest in eternal peace.''

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نشعر بحزن عميق لوفاة الأمير الوالد لدولة قطر، صاحب السمو الشيخ حمد بن خليفة آل ثاني.

​لقد كان قائداً صاحب رؤية، قاد قطر إلى مستويات عظيمة من التطور والازدهار. ونتذكره أيضاً كصديق حقيقي تشرفت بلقائه خلال زيارتي الأخيرة لقطر في فبراير 2024.

​أقدم خالص التعازي لأمير قطر، صاحب السمو… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2026

Who was Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani?

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani was the former Amir of Qatar who ruled the Middle East nation from 1995 to 2013. He is also known as the architect of modern Qatar, who transformed the country, making it one of the richest nations with a global influence. He voluntarily resigned in 2013 in favour of his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, which is also a rare case of peaceful transfer of power in the Middle East.

Under his reign, Qatar became a global economic and diplomatic powerhouse as he expanded the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry and later invested heavily in infrastructure, sports, health system, and education. He is also responsible for the launch of the global news network, Al Jazeera.