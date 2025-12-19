Who was Sharif Osman Hadi? Anti-India Bangladesh youth leader who died in Singapore week after being shot in Dhaka

Sharif Osman Hadi, Bangladesh’s youth leader, who was shot by masked men near a mosque in Dhaka in an assassination attempt, died in Singapore. Hadi was being treated in Singapore, as he suffered major injuries leading to brain damage.

Sharif Osman Hadi, Bangladesh’s youth leader, who was shot by masked men near a mosque in Dhaka in an assassination attempt, died in Singapore. Hadi was being treated in Singapore, as he suffered major injuries leading to brain damage.

In an official statement, Singapore's foreign affairs ministry said, ‘Despite the best efforts of the doctors..., Mr Hadi succumbed to his injuries.’ They also said that it was assisting Bangladeshi authorities with repatriating his body.

Who was Sharif Osman Hadi?

Sharif Osman Hadi, 32, was a candidate in Bangladesh’s 2026 elections, scheduled for February. He was a member of the anti-Hasina platform Inqilab Manch. The elections will be the first parliamentary polls since a the ousting of Bangladesh’s ex PM Sheikh Hasina last year due to a student led protest.

While Sharif Osman Hadi’s campaign as an Independent artist was on full swing, when he was shot on head on December 12, while travelling in a battery-powered auto-rickshaw on Culvert Road in the Paltan area near the mosque in the capital-city of Dhaka.

He was taken from Bangladesh to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit for treatment but he succumbed to his injuries on December 18.

Hadi was born on 1994, born in Nalchity Upazila of Jhalokhati district into a Muslim family. He is better known as Osman Hadi was a Bangladeshi politician and activist. Hadi was a radical leader, with Anti-India stance. As per several reports he circulated maps of so-called greater Bangladesh, that had several Indian territories.

He also had an Anti-Sheikh Hasina rhetoric. He is also the convener of Inqilab Mancha. He rose to prominence during the July uproar against Sheikh Hasina’s government and the movement demanding a constitutional ban on the Awami League. Moreover, he has also been a critic of interim PM Mohammad Yunus’ Bangladesh Nationalist Party.