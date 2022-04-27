Who was Shari Baloch? Know the story behind the Karachi suicide bomber

Pic Courtesy: Reuters, IANS

Shari Baloch has become the first female suicide bomber, ‘Fidayeen’ of the Baloch Nation. The Balochistan Liberation army has already issued a statement praising the 30-year-old Shari Baloch for yesterday’s heinous attack on the 3 Chinese Nationals outside Karachi University by blowing herself.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has praised Shari Baloch’s attack in a detailed statement which mention’s – “The mother of 2 children sacrificed herself for a better future of Baloch Nation.”

Here is BLA full statement on Shari Baloch -

Shari Baloch had two kids (8 and 5 years old named Mahrosh and Meer Hassan). Her husband, Habitan Bashir Baloch, is a dentist and her father was a lecturer. Her husband tweeted from an unknown location that he is proud of what she did.

Shari was highly educated with Master’s degree in Zoology and was pursuing her MPhil and also working as science teacher in a secondary school. During her student life, she was a member of the Baloch Students Organisation and was very much aware of the Baloch movement.

Shari Baloch’s last twitter message read – Farewell & Companionship.

This well-educated Baloch family had no connection with any terror groups. So, it is hard to believe that Shari could go to such an extent and blow herself for the cause of the Baloch movement. Based on her family background and education, even the Pakistani media found her act surprising and a sort of disbelief that Shari could do such a crime.

