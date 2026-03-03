Who was Savitha Shan? Indian descent student in Texas killed in mass shooting; shooter wore Iranian flag, 'Property of Allah' shirt

In a tragic incident, one of indian descent student in Texas, among three were killed after a man wearing a symbol of Iran opened fire at Austin bar, US. The Indian descent girl was identified as Savitha Shan. Other victims are Ryder Harrington, 19, and Jorge Pederson, 30.

In a tragic incident, one of indian descent student in Texas, among three were killed after a man wearing a symbol of Iran opened fire at Austin bar in early hours of Sunday. As per reports, 14 people were injured in the US shooting, which is being considered associated with US missile attack on Iran and killing of Iran Supreme leader Ayatollah li Khamenei. The Indian descent girl was identified as Savitha Shan. Other victims are Ryder Harrington, 19, and Jorge Pederson, 30.

Who was Savitha Shan?

Savitha Shan was an indian descent in Texas. She was a 21-years-old business student, who grew up in Austin. As per her LinkedIn, Shan was pursuing a dual bachelor’s degree in economics and management information systems at the University of Texas at Austin, with graduation expected this year. She wrote that she was a volunteer with the Austin Tamil Sangam.

She had also started Sunflakestickers, an e-commerce business selling stickers. She said she had been an intern with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Staples, a giant office supplies retailer. Shan was also active in Raas Roedo, which runs traditional Gujarati folk dance events in Austin.

Shooter identified

The shooter was identified as Ndiaga Diagne, 53, immigrant from Senegal, who was wearing a T-shirt with the Iranian flag and a shirt with “Property of Allah” written on it. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Acting Special Agent Alex Doran

said that there are sign he had a "nexus to terrorism." As per police Diagne. parked his car outside a beer garden and started shooting people with his pistol, while sitting in the car. He then, came out of car and began firing a rifle at people walking

by before he was killed by police.