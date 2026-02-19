FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Who was Santosh Choudhury? How was Bangladeshi police officer burnt alive? His killer detained in Delhi, sent back, details here

Ahmed Raza Hasan Mehdi, accused of killing Hindu police officer Santosh Sharma in Bangladesh in 2024, was held at Delhi airport.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 19, 2026, 08:28 AM IST

Who was Santosh Choudhury? How was Bangladeshi police officer burnt alive? His killer detained in Delhi, sent back, details here
Ahmed Raza Hasan Mehdi, a Bangladeshi student leader accused of murdering a Hindu police officer, was arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport while attempting to flee to Europe. Mehdi, a student coordinator from Habiganj district in Bangladesh, was intercepted by immigration officials and subsequently deported to Bangladesh.

Allegations of Physical Abuse

In a video recorded at the airport, Mehdi alleged that he was physically abused by police officials during his detention. "I was in police custody for 40 minutes. I was badly treated and the police wanted to put me in jail. I told them if I had done any illegal work, then I should be allowed to speak to the embassy. But they didn't cooperate. I am safe now. The police unlocked my phone and checked it. I will take action once I return home," he said.

Who was Santosh Choudhury?

SI Santosh Chowdhury was killed at the Baniyachang Police Station on August 5, 2024, during mob violence, and his body was later hung from a tree. It was the same day former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India. Chowdhury, 35, was the only son of his parents and had been married for just 10 months. His son was born three months after his death.

The unrest in Bangladesh began with student-led protests against the country's controversial quota system, which allowed 30 per cent reservation of government jobs for relatives and dependents of the freedom fighters (Mukti Joddhas), who participated in the 1971 Liberation War. The protests, which spread to educational institutes across Bangladesh, culminated in the ouster of the Awami League government.

Mehdi's earlier claims

Mehdi had earlier claimed responsibility for the killing of SI Chowdhury in 2024. He had made the claim while sitting inside a police station in Bangladesh. A video of him making the statement had gone viral on social media. Officials acted on the inputs and stopped Mehdi at the Delhi airport before he could board his flight to Europe.

