AI Summit 2026: Delhi traffic curbs, VVIP movement to affect key routes; Check timings and roads to avoid
Was Pakistan hockey team forced to clean kitchen, wash dishes for unpaid hotel bills? Details here
Who was Santosh Choudhury? How was Bangladeshi police officer burnt alive? His killer detained in Delhi, sent back, details here
US, Israel preparing for major military operation against Iran 'very soon': Report
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy breaks silence on Geneva meeting with US, Russia: ‘Cannot say results are sufficient'
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to get 3000-vehicle parking facility with EV charging station, check details here
Gold, silver prices today, February 19, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Delhi: GRAP II restrictions revoked after air quality improves, Stage I remains in effect
UP commuters to get relief! Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro adopt single-ticket system
T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy shine as India beat Netherlands by 17 runs in Ahmedabad to top Group A
WORLD
Ahmed Raza Hasan Mehdi, accused of killing Hindu police officer Santosh Sharma in Bangladesh in 2024, was held at Delhi airport.
Ahmed Raza Hasan Mehdi, a Bangladeshi student leader accused of murdering a Hindu police officer, was arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport while attempting to flee to Europe. Mehdi, a student coordinator from Habiganj district in Bangladesh, was intercepted by immigration officials and subsequently deported to Bangladesh.
In a video recorded at the airport, Mehdi alleged that he was physically abused by police officials during his detention. "I was in police custody for 40 minutes. I was badly treated and the police wanted to put me in jail. I told them if I had done any illegal work, then I should be allowed to speak to the embassy. But they didn't cooperate. I am safe now. The police unlocked my phone and checked it. I will take action once I return home," he said.
SI Santosh Chowdhury was killed at the Baniyachang Police Station on August 5, 2024, during mob violence, and his body was later hung from a tree. It was the same day former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India. Chowdhury, 35, was the only son of his parents and had been married for just 10 months. His son was born three months after his death.
The unrest in Bangladesh began with student-led protests against the country's controversial quota system, which allowed 30 per cent reservation of government jobs for relatives and dependents of the freedom fighters (Mukti Joddhas), who participated in the 1971 Liberation War. The protests, which spread to educational institutes across Bangladesh, culminated in the ouster of the Awami League government.
Mehdi had earlier claimed responsibility for the killing of SI Chowdhury in 2024. He had made the claim while sitting inside a police station in Bangladesh. A video of him making the statement had gone viral on social media. Officials acted on the inputs and stopped Mehdi at the Delhi airport before he could board his flight to Europe.