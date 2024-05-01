FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Who was Samir Das? Hindu auto driver beaten to death in Bangladesh in latest such attack

This is the latest in a spate of brutal killings of persons from the Hindu community in the neighbouring country. In December, a Hindu factory worker in Mymensingh district was lynched and his body set on fire over accusations of insulting Islam. Here are more details.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 01:22 AM IST

Who was Samir Das? Hindu auto driver beaten to death in Bangladesh in latest such attack
Samir Das was 28 years old at the time of the fatal attack.
A Hindu auto driver was beaten to death in Bangladesh, marking the latest in a series of attacks on people from the minority community in recent weeks. Samir Das was 28 years old at the time of the fatal attack, according to the local media. The incident took place in Daganbhuiyan town in Chittagong district on Sunday night. The attackers reportedly thrashed and stabbed Das to death before stealing his battery-operated auto-rickshaw and fleeing the scene of crime.

A police officer in Daganbhuiyana said that Das was killed with "country-made weapons." The official added: "Prima facie, it appears to be a pre-planned murder. The perpetrators also looted an auto-rickshaw after the killing. The victim's family will file a First Information Report (FIR). The police have launched an operation to identify and arrest the culprits." This is the latest in a spate of brutal killings of persons from the Hindu community in the neighbouring country. In December, a Hindu factory worker in Mymensingh district was lynched and his body set on fire over accusations of insulting Islam.

Bangladesh unrest

Bangladesh has remained tense since the killing of the youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi in national capital Dhaka in December. India has repeatedly raised concern over the treatment of Hindus and other minorities in the Muslim-majority nation. But Bangladesh has downplayed the situation, describing the attacks as isolated incidents. The Bangladeshi interim government, led by Nobel winner Muhammad Yunus, has instead accused India of exaggerating the scale of the violence. The tensions have flared up just weeks ahead of crucial parliamentary elections, expected to be held in February this year.

