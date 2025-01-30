WORLD
Reports suggest that Momika fled to Sweden several years ago after being charged with numerous legal complaints.
Salwan Momika, who was accused of burning the Quran, has been shot dead in the city of Sodertalje in Stockholm County in east central Sweden, Swedish media reported on Thursday. Momika was allegedly shot dead while he was conducting a live broadcast on social media from his apartment in Hovsjo late on Wednesday, a day before a verdict was scheduled to be announced by the Stockholm District Court in an incitement case against him. According to the spokesperson for the Stockholm Police Region, the police received a report of the shooting in Hovsjo at 11:11 pm, local time.
The desecration of the Quran had sparked an angry reaction from several countries, including Saudi Arabia, which strongly condemned the burning of a copy of the Islamic holy book in the Swedish city of Malmo by Momika in October 2023.
Who was Salwan Momika?
According to Swedish media, Salwan Momika was an Iraqi activist and refugee. The 38-year-old held several demonstrations in Sweden and had been facing hate crime charges. Reports suggest that Momika fled to Sweden several years ago after being charged with numerous legal complaints, which included deception.
READ | Meet man, son of India's richest pharma tycoon, works in Rs 417000 crore company as...
He grabbed the headlines in 2023 after staging several burnings and desecrations of the Islamic holy book. Momika came to Sweden from Iraq in 2018 and was granted a three-year residence permit in 2021. He and a co-defendant were charged in August with incitement to hatred because of statements they made in connection with the Quran burnings. A verdict was supposed to be handed down on Thursday morning.
(With inputs from IANS)
Meet man, who worked at call centre, later started 3 firms, now a billionaire with net worth of Rs...
Virat Kohli recalls when his father was asked for bribe to secure selection in Delhi team, says 'got dropped at 1 am...'
'DeepSeek to be hosted on Indian servers soon to address...': Indian govt reveals new plan
IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England match at MCA stadium live on TV, online?
BIG win for Azim Premji's Wipro, bags multi-million dollar deal from...
Swara Bhasker's X permanently suspended for THIS tweet, actress reacts to 'suppressing freedom of speech'
IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, dream11 team for India vs England 4th T20I in Pune
Meet man, who worked in Microsoft, Amazon, took retirement at 39, saved Rs 30 crore, reveals how
KL Rahul's Ranji Trophy comeback falls short as CSK's Rs 3.40 crore signing dismisses him for...
Revolutionising Industrial Maintenance through Machine Learning: Insights by Punit Panjwani
Meet man who worked as civil servant for 25 years, resigned as IAS officer to pursue...
Meet Anoushka Shankar, sitarist set to represent India at 67th Grammy Awards as presenter in premier ceremony
Sebi issues new rules for finfluencers, tightens norms for stock education
Rajat Dalal compares Eisha with 'maid', age-shames Shilpa, mocks Vivian Dsena; netizens react: 'Sadakchap gunda...'
Champions Trophy 2025 opening ceremony date and venue announced, report says Rohit Sharma...
Virgin birth mystery: Baby shark born in all-female tank stuns experts
Meet man, JEE topper who later pursued PhD, now teaching in...
AAP rebel Swati Maliwal detained after dumping garbage outside Kejriwal's residence in Delhi
Not Virat Kohli or Jasprit Bumrah, AB de Villiers picks THIS Indian star as ‘X factor’ for Champions Trophy 2025
Ranji Trophy: Days after scoring century, Shardul Thakur takes hat-trick for Mumbai in must-win game against Meghalaya
Priyadarshan confirms directing Hera Pheri 3 with OG cast, Akshay Kumar calls it 'best gift', fans go berserk
Sonam Kapoor flaunts her luxurious rainbow watch adorned with diamonds; can you guess its price?
China zoo promotes tiger urine to treat rheumatoid arthritis, sells it for Rs…
Mahakumbh 2025: Hours after first stampede, second incident occurs near Sangam Nose, saint claims 'conspiracy'
Who was Salwan Momika, Iraqi man shot dead in Sweden for burning Quran?
Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Digvijay Rathee get 'drunk' at Shilpa Shirodkar's house; Fans react: 'Kitni pee rakhi..'
Revised tax slabs, lower GST rates? Here's what to expect from budget 2025
Good news for Tata Group, THIS company becomes India's first to develop...
LPG prices to bank: These 5 rules are changing from Feb 1, to impact middle class
Rakesh Roshan finally reveals truth behind Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan's divorce: 'She is still...'
Navjot Singh Sidhu sheds 33 kg in 5 months, shares impressive weight loss journey
Watch: Virat Kohli fan breaches security, runs onto pitch to touch star batter’s feet during Ranji Trophy return
Meet actress who gave major flops in South, embraced motherhood at 23, then became pan-India sensation with..
Basant Panchami 2025: When is Vasant Panchami? Know the date, shubh muhurat, significance, rituals of Saraswati Puja
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance teams up with THIS former cricket star, set to launch...
Vantara partners with ACTP to reintroduce 41 extinct-in-the-wild Spix’s Macaws in Brazil
Meet billionaire's daughter, who graduated from Stanford, later became successful businesswoman, Isha Ambani is her...
Sridhar Vembu to join politics? Tech tycoon reacts to rumours: 'I burst out laughing...'
SL vs AUS 1st Test: Usman Khawaja shatters Sachin Tendulkar's 15-year-old record with double-century against Sri Lanka
Virat Kohli's lunch menu during Ranji Trophy comeback revealed: 'India stalwart to eat....'
Moscow City, India in talks for group visa-free travel: Here's what we know so far
Poonam Pandey seeks redemption with Maha Kumbh dip, says 'sab paap dhul gaye mere'
Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna to share screen space once again? Sikandar co-stars to reunite for...
Scaling Sustainable Food Tech: A roadmap for startups in the CPG sector by Mohan Valluri
Meet India's richest IAS officer, IIT grad who once got into trouble over sunglasses, took only Rs 1 as salary, he is...
Meet actor who started as background dancer, first salary was just Rs 75, is now a superstar, his net worth is Rs..
Meet Monalisa, the viral Mahakumbh girl who has signed a film with...
Supriya Sule's BIG statement on Guillain-Barre Syndrome outbreak in Pune: 'Current situation is all because of...'
Meet actress who made debut with Hrithik Roshan, quit Bollywood after debut film flopped, is now gearing up for...
PM Kisan 19th Installment expected soon, know how to check beneficiary status
Kripa Patel shares her insights on role of AI in public health and her contributions to CDC Foundation
Good news for passengers travelling by Namo Bharat train, you can now get 10 per cent discount by using...
Sherlyn Chopra adopts a daughter? Actress seen carrying babygirl, says 'mera sapna...'
Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's Sholay, made for Rs 3 crore in 1975, would cost Rs... to make in 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: VVIP passes cancelled, ban on vehicle entry till Feb 4, know major changes after stampede
Regina Cassandra REVEALS Bollywood was 'snooty' towards South stars: 'Now they don’t have a choice...'
'Till further instructions please...': J-K authorities warn against spring water use in Ganderbal, Srinagar due to...
THIS mountain has been granted same legal rights, duties, protections as a person, reason is...
Uttarakhand UCC rules for live-in: How to register, documents needed...
Mukesh Ambani's MEGA offer for Jio users; adds 2 new voice, SMS prepaid plans starting at Rs...
YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani slams Bollywood actress for rude behaviour, calls her 'nakchadi': 'Bada humble banti hai...'
Student living made easy: A guide to accommodation in UK
Professor 'marries' first-year student in classroom, video goes viral, know what she said
US plane crash: At least 18 dead after jet with 60 passengers collides with Army helicopter midair near Washington
Mahira Sharma's mother breaks her silence on actress' dating rumours with cricketer Mohammed Siraj
Madhuri Dixit was ready to become Salman Khan's sister-in-law but Sooraj Barjatya became 'uncomfortable', know why
BTS' Jimin pens touching letter to ARMY, leaves fans emotional: 'It's been quite...'
BIG update on Noida's Jewar airport, 80 per cent work complete, operations set to begin by...
Sonipat court summons AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on February 17 over 'poison in Yamuna' remark
This Amitabh Bachchan film is set to have special screening for its 50th anniversary, it also stars...; had earned Rs..
RajKummar Rao, Patralekhaa's cryptic Instagram post leaves fans guessing, couple reveals if they are expecting
Did Virender Sehwag and his wife Aarti Ahlawat had BIG fight in car? Viral video claims...
Passenger jet collides with helicopter and crashes at Reagan National Airport in Washington DC
R Madhavan warns son Vedaant about his 'privileged' life: 'You can't be seen with...'
Delhi weather update: Air quality in 'very poor' category; IMD predicts rain on...
Premanand Maharaj advises Swami Aniruddhacharya on his viral answers, Bigg Boss appearance: 'Apne ap ko sambhaliye'
Meet IAS officer, who had 57 postings in 33 years, is known for..., will retire on...
Good news for Gautam Adani, gets open support from Bangladeshi leader: 'Adani Group showing interest to invest is...'
Meet Ludhiana's richest who worked as labourer at 14 for Rs 30, now runs Rs 16000 crore company, his business is…
Mahira Sharma dating Mohammed Siraj? Insider says Bigg Boss 13 fame is 'romantically...'
Meet man, Indian, who once owned Burj Khalifa floors, private jet but had to sell Rs 12400 crore company for just Rs...
Meet star who shared house with 30 people, sold peanuts, waited in queue to use toilet, now owns 8-BHK bungalow in...
Donald Trump signs Laken Riley Act, allows detention of undocumented migrants accused of criminal offences
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu says English obsession is holding back India’s innovation: 'It's a useful language to know but...'
When Saif Ali Khan was attacked in Delhi night club with threat: 'You've got a million dollar face, I'm gonnna spoil it'
Abhijeet Bhattacharya under scrutiny, accused of insulting Mahatma Gandhi, activists demand FIR
Meet man, whose father is a farmer, battled with financial woes, later cracked UPSC to become IAS officer; he is...
Meet woman who runs Rs 1129 crore company, daughter of billionaire, not Isha Ambani, she is...
NASA Alert! Massive 300-foot wide asteroid might hit Earth in...
Meet man, who secured AIR 2 in JEE Advanced at just 17, cleared mains with AIR..., he is...
Man in Barmer makes bizarre request to IAS Tina Dabi; here's what happened
Meet man, IIT graduate, who works closely with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, now joins...
Delhi Election 2025: Qutub Minar lights up with ‘I vote for sure’ display, event held to raise voter awareness
Little girl's adorable dance to Rasha Thadani's 'Uyi Amma' leaves netizens in awe, WATCH viral video
Meet NEET-UG topper with AIR 1, who also cracked JEE with 99.28 percentile, he is from...
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Court sends accused to 14-day judicial custody
Meet man, who gets key role in Gautam Adani's Rs 202000 crore company, he is...
Bigg Boss 18 fame Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang party with Farah Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth; see viral pics
Meet Indian billionaire, who grew up in poverty, later built top cybersecurity firm in US, his net worth is Rs...
Rohit Shetty, Imtiaz Ali, Ram Gopal Varma, Sandeep Reddy Vanga come together for Komal Nahta's podcast Game Changers