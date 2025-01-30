Reports suggest that Momika fled to Sweden several years ago after being charged with numerous legal complaints.

Salwan Momika, who was accused of burning the Quran, has been shot dead in the city of Sodertalje in Stockholm County in east central Sweden, Swedish media reported on Thursday. Momika was allegedly shot dead while he was conducting a live broadcast on social media from his apartment in Hovsjo late on Wednesday, a day before a verdict was scheduled to be announced by the Stockholm District Court in an incitement case against him. According to the spokesperson for the Stockholm Police Region, the police received a report of the shooting in Hovsjo at 11:11 pm, local time.

The desecration of the Quran had sparked an angry reaction from several countries, including Saudi Arabia, which strongly condemned the burning of a copy of the Islamic holy book in the Swedish city of Malmo by Momika in October 2023.

Who was Salwan Momika?

According to Swedish media, Salwan Momika was an Iraqi activist and refugee. The 38-year-old held several demonstrations in Sweden and had been facing hate crime charges. Reports suggest that Momika fled to Sweden several years ago after being charged with numerous legal complaints, which included deception.

He grabbed the headlines in 2023 after staging several burnings and desecrations of the Islamic holy book. Momika came to Sweden from Iraq in 2018 and was granted a three-year residence permit in 2021. He and a co-defendant were charged in August with incitement to hatred because of statements they made in connection with the Quran burnings. A verdict was supposed to be handed down on Thursday morning.

(With inputs from IANS)