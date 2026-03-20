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Who was Saleh Mohammadi? Iran executes 19-year-old wrestler in public hanging amid US-Israel war

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Who was Saleh Mohammadi? Iran executes 19-year-old wrestler in public hanging amid US-Israel war

Iran executed three protesters, including 19-year-old wrestler Saleh Mohammadi, in public hangings in Qom, drawing global condemnation.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 08:51 AM IST

Who was Saleh Mohammadi? Iran executes 19-year-old wrestler in public hanging amid US-Israel war
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Iran has carried out the execution of three individuals, including a teenage wrestler, in what activists describe as a significant intensification of its response to anti-government protests. According to official reports and rights organisations, the executions took place in the city of Qom and were conducted publicly, a move widely seen as intended to instill fear.

The three men were accused of involvement in the killing of two police officers during demonstrations earlier this year. These protests, which erupted in late 2025 and extended into January 2026, have led to widespread arrests and a growing number of severe punishments.

Who is Saleh Mohammadi?

Saleh Mohammadi was a 19-year-old wrestling talent regarded as a promising figure in Iran’s sporting community. His execution has drawn particular attention due to his age and athletic background. Mohammadi’s case has been compared to that of Navid Afkari, whose death previously sparked international condemnation and raised concerns about the targeting of athletes in politically sensitive cases.

Allegations of Unfair Trials and Coercion

Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Iran Human Rights, have strongly criticised the judicial process behind the executions. They allege that the accused were denied proper legal representation and that their confessions were obtained through torture and coercion.

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of Iran Human Rights, described the executions as unlawful and politically motivated, warning that similar cases could follow. He stressed that such actions appear designed to intimidate the public and deter further dissent.

Growing Fears of More Executions

Activists warn that the situation could worsen, with fears of additional death sentences being implemented in the coming weeks. The charge of “enmity against God,” often used in politically charged cases in Iran, carries the death penalty and has been frequently cited in prosecutions related to protests.

Calls are mounting for international intervention, with rights groups urging global bodies—particularly in Europe—to apply diplomatic pressure on Tehran. Some activists have also appealed to international sports organisations to take a stand, including potential bans on Iranian participation in global competitions.

The executions underscore the Iranian government’s increasingly forceful approach to unrest, as it seeks to suppress a wave of public dissent that many observers view as one of the most serious challenges to its authority in recent years.

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